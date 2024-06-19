Home / News / Home purchases up in May as sellers prepare for summer

Home purchases up in May as sellers prepare for summer

Wed, 06/19/2024 - 10:21am admin
By: 
Tricia Peterson, Island House Real Estate
As of June 12, there were 90 homes listed for sale; 60 were active listings, and 30 were under contract.
 
The total sales for the month of May were $70,444,400, with 36 homes sold on Daniel Island.
 
Tricia Peterson of Island House Real Estate said Daniel Island’s existing home sales continued to increase in May, while sales overall in the U.S. market fell slightly.
 
The average year-to-date sales price on Daniel Island in 2023 was $1,968,593 and has jumped to $2,698,158 in 2024.
 
Peterson said even with those positive trends, would-be buyers are still navigating uncertain times.
 
“Buyers still are being faced with a multitude of hurdles in this market; high interest rates and ever-accelerating home prices. But we have seen a significant increase in the amount of homes listed for sale in preparation for the summer market,” Peterson said.
 
213 Amberjack Lane - $2,225,000
 
1013 Barfield St. - $985,000
 
321 Bayley Road- $2,800,000
 
1225 Blakeway St. #501 - $480,000
 
1225 Blakeway St. #1203 - $539,000
 
126 Brailsford St. - $1,800,000
 
611 Daggett St. - $2,100,000
 
2314 Daniel Island Drive - $622,000
 
287 Delahow St. - $2,050,000
 
1303 Elfe St. - $1,395,000
 
136 Fairbanks Oak Alley #2B - $1,465,000
 
212 Furman Farm Place - $3,289,000
 
18 Grove Lane - $1,695,000
 
314 Island Park Drive - $1,630,000
 
635 Island Park Drive - $2,850,000
 
1515 Jenys St. - $975,000
 
105 Jordan Ct. - $1,355,000
 
473 Lesesne St. - $3,950,000
 
345 Longshore St. #944 - $3,512,500
 
345 Longshore St. #921 - $2,265,000
 
345 Longshore St. #931 - $2,368,000
 
345 Longshore St. #924 - $3,360,000
 
345 Longshore St. #922 - $2,375,000
 
345 Longshore St. #932 - $2,475,000
 
345 Longshore St. #923 - $1,920,000
 
345 Longshore St. #933 - $2,340,000
 
345 Longshore St. #922 - $2,525,000
 
345 Longshore St. #942 - $2,575,000
 
345 Longshore St. #934 - $3,410,000
 
345 Longshore St. #941 - $2,324,000
 
345 Longshore St. #943 - $2,316,000
 
130 River Landing Drive #2207- $309,900
 
200 River Landing Drive #B308 - $782,000
 
280 Seven Farms Drive #202 - $472,000
 
1135 Thrower St. - $1,050,000
 
1519 Wando Landing St. - $1,860,000
 

Daniel Island Publishing

225 Seven Farms Drive
Unit 108
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

Breaking News Alerts

To sign up for breaking news email alerts, Click on the email address below and put "email alerts" in the subject line: sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here