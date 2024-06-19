Home purchases up in May as sellers prepare for summer
Wed, 06/19/2024 - 10:21am admin
By:
Tricia Peterson, Island House Real Estate
As of June 12, there were 90 homes listed for sale; 60 were active listings, and 30 were under contract.
The total sales for the month of May were $70,444,400, with 36 homes sold on Daniel Island.
Tricia Peterson of Island House Real Estate said Daniel Island’s existing home sales continued to increase in May, while sales overall in the U.S. market fell slightly.
The average year-to-date sales price on Daniel Island in 2023 was $1,968,593 and has jumped to $2,698,158 in 2024.
Peterson said even with those positive trends, would-be buyers are still navigating uncertain times.
“Buyers still are being faced with a multitude of hurdles in this market; high interest rates and ever-accelerating home prices. But we have seen a significant increase in the amount of homes listed for sale in preparation for the summer market,” Peterson said.
213 Amberjack Lane - $2,225,000
1013 Barfield St. - $985,000
321 Bayley Road- $2,800,000
1225 Blakeway St. #501 - $480,000
1225 Blakeway St. #1203 - $539,000
126 Brailsford St. - $1,800,000
611 Daggett St. - $2,100,000
2314 Daniel Island Drive - $622,000
287 Delahow St. - $2,050,000
1303 Elfe St. - $1,395,000
136 Fairbanks Oak Alley #2B - $1,465,000
212 Furman Farm Place - $3,289,000
18 Grove Lane - $1,695,000
314 Island Park Drive - $1,630,000
635 Island Park Drive - $2,850,000
1515 Jenys St. - $975,000
105 Jordan Ct. - $1,355,000
473 Lesesne St. - $3,950,000
345 Longshore St. #944 - $3,512,500
345 Longshore St. #921 - $2,265,000
345 Longshore St. #931 - $2,368,000
345 Longshore St. #924 - $3,360,000
345 Longshore St. #922 - $2,375,000
345 Longshore St. #932 - $2,475,000
345 Longshore St. #923 - $1,920,000
345 Longshore St. #933 - $2,340,000
345 Longshore St. #922 - $2,525,000
345 Longshore St. #942 - $2,575,000
345 Longshore St. #934 - $3,410,000
345 Longshore St. #941 - $2,324,000
345 Longshore St. #943 - $2,316,000
130 River Landing Drive #2207- $309,900
200 River Landing Drive #B308 - $782,000
280 Seven Farms Drive #202 - $472,000
1135 Thrower St. - $1,050,000
1519 Wando Landing St. - $1,860,000