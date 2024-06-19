Home purchases up in May as sellers prepare for summer

As of June 12, there were 90 homes listed for sale; 60 were active listings, and 30 were under contract.

The total sales for the month of May were $70,444,400, with 36 homes sold on Daniel Island.

Tricia Peterson of Island House Real Estate said Daniel Island’s existing home sales continued to increase in May, while sales overall in the U.S. market fell slightly.

The average year-to-date sales price on Daniel Island in 2023 was $1,968,593 and has jumped to $2,698,158 in 2024.

Peterson said even with those positive trends, would-be buyers are still navigating uncertain times.

“Buyers still are being faced with a multitude of hurdles in this market; high interest rates and ever-accelerating home prices. But we have seen a significant increase in the amount of homes listed for sale in preparation for the summer market,” Peterson said.

213 Amberjack Lane - $2,225,000

1013 Barfield St. - $985,000

321 Bayley Road- $2,800,000

1225 Blakeway St. #501 - $480,000

1225 Blakeway St. #1203 - $539,000

126 Brailsford St. - $1,800,000

611 Daggett St. - $2,100,000

2314 Daniel Island Drive - $622,000

287 Delahow St. - $2,050,000

1303 Elfe St. - $1,395,000

136 Fairbanks Oak Alley #2B - $1,465,000

212 Furman Farm Place - $3,289,000

18 Grove Lane - $1,695,000

314 Island Park Drive - $1,630,000

635 Island Park Drive - $2,850,000

1515 Jenys St. - $975,000

105 Jordan Ct. - $1,355,000

473 Lesesne St. - $3,950,000

345 Longshore St. #944 - $3,512,500

345 Longshore St. #921 - $2,265,000

345 Longshore St. #931 - $2,368,000

345 Longshore St. #924 - $3,360,000

345 Longshore St. #922 - $2,375,000

345 Longshore St. #932 - $2,475,000

345 Longshore St. #923 - $1,920,000

345 Longshore St. #933 - $2,340,000

345 Longshore St. #922 - $2,525,000

345 Longshore St. #942 - $2,575,000

345 Longshore St. #934 - $3,410,000

345 Longshore St. #941 - $2,324,000

345 Longshore St. #943 - $2,316,000

130 River Landing Drive #2207- $309,900

200 River Landing Drive #B308 - $782,000

280 Seven Farms Drive #202 - $472,000

1135 Thrower St. - $1,050,000

1519 Wando Landing St. - $1,860,000