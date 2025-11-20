Hometown star Emma Navarro commits to 2026 COCO

Charleston local and World No. 15 Emma Navarro will return to compete in her hometown tournament next year at the Credit One Charleston Open, North America’s largest women’s-only professional tennis event.

“I absolutely love coming back to Charleston. Playing in my hometown means so much to me, and having my family, friends and the incredible fans in the stands makes it truly special,” Navarro said.

“Getting the chance to compete at home is something I never take for granted, and I’m really looking forward to being back next spring.”

The 24-year-old American added a second career title to her resume in February at the WTA 500 Mérida Open, where she won the final 6‑0, 6‑0, becoming only the fifth player since 2000 to win a WTA final without dropping a game.

“We’re excited to welcome Emma back to Charleston,” said Bob Moran, President of Beemok Sports & Entertainment. “She represents the strength of American tennis and the remarkable talent that continues to come out of our Charleston community. Having Emma compete here again brings a sense of pride and excitement to next year’s tournament.”

Navarro will be joined in the field by fellow Americans World No. 6 Jessica Pegula and World No. 7 Madison Keys. The tournament is set for March 28 – April 5, 2026, on Daniel Island in Charleston, SC.

Provided by creditonecharlestonopen.com