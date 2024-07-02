The Daniel Island Historical Society is placing new signs at the entrances to the island’s historic cemeteries to encourage folks to honor and remember those interred as they visit these sacred sites.

The signs will be placed at Simmons Cemetery, Lesesne Cemetery, Grove Cemetery and Alston Cemetery. Cleaning up and helping to preserve cemeteries on Daniel Island has long been a DIHS project. More recently the society has expanded its work to include cemeteries on the Cainhoy peninsula.

The DIHS’ cemetery efforts are currently led by Dick Porter and Kim Sermersheim with what they say is an ever-growing cadre of volunteers.

Porter says his group is motivated by the opportunity to preserve local history.

“The cemetery committee believes our work is rewarding, strenuous at times, but becomes a lesson in history. Hopefully, our efforts will enable a deeper appreciation of our historic island by all residents and visitors,” he said.