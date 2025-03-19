Hoops Against Homelessness shoots to raise money

In 2020, Daniel Island School student Wade Altum encountered a homeless person and knew he wanted to make a difference.

Combining his love of basketball with a desire to help others, he started Hoops Against Homelessness. Since its inception, Hoops Against Homelessness has raised more than $22,000 for One80Place, an organization that works to end local homelessness.

This year, the fundraising campaign goes through April 7, and the 11-year-old is shooting to raise at least $11,000.

“I want to beat this goal, of course. By a lot,” exclaimed Altum.

The sixth grader said he couldn’t have raised the money without the help of the community and local businesses. “Every dollar goes a long way at One80Place, and it has been cool to see behind the scenes there and where all the donations go. It is so great that everyone wants to help, and just how so many businesses and others are willing to help a kid raise money!”

Cleats restaurant’s Catering and Events Manager Christine England is a firm believer in the importance of the community coming together to help.

“When Wade walked up to me to pitch the idea of Hoops Against Homelessness at Cleats, it was a no-brainer. It is absolutely incredible to watch a young person taking action to make our community a better place. There is zero way I was saying no to that,” England said.

Smash City Burgers downtown is hosting a special burger night on March 30 featuring eight local chefs, including “burgermeisters” from Home Team BBQ and Magnolias restaurant. Smash City Burgers will be donating all proceeds from the event.

Even if you can’t make a shot, there are plenty of ways to get involved, from shout-outs on social media to donating a few dollars.

“If they want to shoot baskets, then they can come to any event, play, and donate,” Altum said. “To me, it doesn’t matter how; I just want them to have fun so we can raise money for One80Place.”

Altum also said, “I am also doing a shootaround at the Daniel Island Rec Center for the fourth straight year. (Manager) Miss Jen (Nelson) and her team are so nice and allow anyone to come gather, shoot shots, and take pictures. It is always fun to see everyone who shows up.”

Erich Lipphardt, president of Rise Above Sign & Graphics, met Altum last year and was eager to participate. The charity is personal for him.

“Not something I talk about a lot, but unfortunately, someone near and dear to my heart is homeless in Pittsburgh. He is always on my mind, but a little too complicated for me to solve on my own. My hope is our help here can help Wade brighten some people’s day, and maybe just maybe we can influence the karma gods to rain some compassion to my loved one far away.”

Details for all Hoops Against Homelessness events are on Instagram and at hoopsagainsthome lessness.com.