Hot off the press!

The Daniel Island News got a special visit on Nov. 25, from the Philip Simmons Middle School yearbook staff, who stepped into the newsroom to get a first-hand look at how a community newspaper comes to life.

Guided by their teacher, Scott Morrison, the students jumped right into the action, learning from publisher Sue Detar, associate publisher Patrick Villegas, editor Caley Smith, and reporter Emma Slaven about what it takes to put out the paper each week.

The morning was hands-on and engaging. Students rotated through interactive stations, diving into everything from social media strategies and photo captions to headline writing, layout, and pagination.

Smith took the aspiring journalists outside for a quick photography lesson, covering the rule of thirds, using natural light, and capturing that perfect shot.

The group rounded out their newsroom experience with a lively Q&A session, leaving with some DI News swag – and maybe even the chance to contribute photos to the paper in the future.

Morrison called the visit a success, saying, “It’s so important for students to see the real-world applications of what they’re learning. This was great. I’d love to bring another group of students next semester.”

Detar wrapped up the visit with some encouragement for the young storytellers.

“Hopefully, you guys are a group of our next journalists and designers.”