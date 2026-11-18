Around 3 p.m. this afternoon, fire crews arrived at 101 Jordan Court on Daniel Island to extinguish a fire seen coming from the home's top floor and roof.

Witnesses could see flames atop the home as water from fire hoses poured out from the roof down to the front of the home. A heavy smell of smoke also filled the air.

As many as five fire engines from the City of Charleston, Mount Pleasant, and surrounding areas responded to the Jordan Court cul-de-sac, blocking vehicle access to the adjacent Bounty Street, which is located across the street from the Bishop England running track.

There were no reports of injuries and no updates on the possible cause of the fire.

According to real estate records, the 101 Jordan Court residence had recently been listed for sale at $1.125M.