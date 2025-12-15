How To Choose and Care for a Live Holiday Tree

Though artificial Christmas trees have come a long way, few things compare to the fresh scent and natural beauty of a live tree. Whether your family picks out a real tree as an annual tradition or this is your first time considering a live tree for the holidays, this guidance can help you choose the right one and care for it throughout the season.

1. Measure Your Space

Before you head to your local tree farm, measure the ceiling height where you plan to set up the tree, subtracting the amount of room your star or topper will account for. Similarly, measure the width to ensure the tree doesn’t encroach too much on furniture or traffic flow.

2. Choose the Right Tree

While the options can be overwhelming once you’re among the field of available trees, consider what shape would fit best in your space: Do you want a fuller or slimmer tree to fit a tighter space? Is a uniform shape without large gaps in the needles important or do you need stronger branches better equipped for handling heavier ornaments? Don’t forget to also consider trunk size – and consider bringing your stand with you to ensure your preferred tree fits – as trees with short or crooked trunks may be unstable.

3. Inspect for Freshness and Quality

To ensure a safe, long-lasting, beautiful tree throughout the holidays, look at it from all angles and inspect the needles and branches. Needles should be green, not dry or brittle, and firmly attached to the branches, which should be flexible and not snap easily. If you run your hand through the branches and they break or needles fall off, it may be wise to look at other trees. Remember, if your tree has been cut too early, it may sit too long and dry out before Christmas arrives, so try and buy your tree as close to setup time as possible.

4. Set Up with Care

Before placing your tree in the stand, make a fresh cut about 1 inch from the base of the trunk to open the pores for water absorption. Place it away from heat sources – vents, fireplaces, direct sunlight – as they will dry it out faster. Remember to water daily (or at least check it daily), keeping the water level above the base of the trunk.

5. Plan for Disposal

Once your tree has dried out – branches may be brittle and lots of needles may have fallen off – it’s time to remove it. Remove all decorations then for announcements from the City of Charleston for pickup dates.

Find more seasonal advice to make the holidays safe and festive at eLivingtoday.com.

Provided by Family Features