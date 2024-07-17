How to keep your fur babies cool this summer

As we enter the hottest months here in Charleston, outdoor activities and adventures can be some of the best ways to bond with our four-legged family members.

However, it is important to know and understand ways to keep our pets safe from the extreme heat.

According to Daniel Island Animal Hospital associate veterinarian Megan Kelley, the best thing we can do for our pets to prevent heatstroke and heat-related injuries is to keep them indoors and cool during the hottest times of the day.

If you do take your pet outside while temps are on the rise, ensure they have access to shade and plenty of cool (not cold) water. Limit their exercise on hot days and restrict their exercise to the early morning or late evening hours.

“Hydration is also very important. Please make sure your pet has plenty of fresh, clean water to drink. Signs of dehydration can be very subtle in our cat and dog friends, but more obvious signs may include loss of appetite, diarrhea, excessive panting, lethargy, and sunken eyes,” Kelley said.

If possible, walk your pet in the grass to avoid hot pavement, asphalt can reach 125 degrees Fahrenheit on a 77-degree day, so imagine what it could do when Charleston temperatures reach 90 degrees and higher!

Owner of Cainhoy Veterinary Hospital in Point Hope Commons, Dr. Marie Ingle, shares that the same measures that apply to people in the heat are applicable to our pets.

“They don’t get to sweat significantly, so losing heat through respirations (panting) or transfer to cooler surfaces (floor tiles, a dirt hole, water, etc.) are pretty much their only options. Surprisingly, dogs with short coats and dark fur are more susceptible to the heat than dogs with a double coat which acts more like an insulating layer and prevents penetration of the sun’s heat.”

In addition to dealing with the heat, both local professionals point out that hot temperatures can lead to increased incidents of parasitic infections and infestations, including fleas, ticks, heartworms, and intestinal parasites. Pet owners are urged to continue to give their regular preventative medications for ticks, fleas, heartworms and more as prescribed.

For additional questions, concerns or more information, please contact your local primary care veterinarian.