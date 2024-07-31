How much are your city and county council representatives paid?

Berkeley County Council members make an average between $14,601 and $15,415 a year, according to the 2024 South Carolina Association of Counties Wages and Salary Report.

This makes them the second-lowest-paid county council members in the state compared to other counties, with Anderson County council members earning the least at $8,930. By comparison, council members in Charleston County make $20,737, and those in Lexington County make $21,685.

Berkeley County is a council-supervisor form of government, so the county’s full-time chief administrator also acts as council chairman. The post is currently held by county supervisor Johnny Cribb.

According to the Wage and Salary Report, Cribb earns $194,670 annually, compared to Charleston County’s supervisor, Bill Tuten, who earns $222,788 annually.

Director of Communications at the South Carolina Association of Counties, Mary-Kathryn Craft, said, “Berkeley County has a council-supervisor form of government, which means the county supervisor serves as council chair. The salary is representative of his full-time supervisor position, which is like a county administrator, but it is also an elected position that chairs the council.”

Recently, the Berkeley County Council approved an increase in pay for general council members to $22,000.

“The changes in county council salaries will take effect on Jan. 1, 2025. Berkeley County completed a job market analysis for all positions in the County and implemented the results and findings of the study to include County Council,” Cribb said.

Jarrod Brooks, who won the Republican Primary this spring, is running unopposed this fall to replace District 2 Councilman Josh Whitley. Whitley is not seeking re-election.

“I expect that much of the salary is used to defer costs of performing the job,” Brooks said. “If you’re representing the district correctly, there is an enormous amount of local and conference travel, meetings over meals, and hosting events that aren’t reimbursable expenses. Any increase in elected official compensation shouldn’t exceed that of workers under their charge.”

City of Charleston Council Salaries

According to city Director of Communications Deja McMillan, council members annual earnings, which are determined by ordinance, are $23,848.60. Members receive the same cost-of-living adjustment as city employees, which is 4%.

McMillan said the 2024 budget allocated each council member $4,000 a year for educational conferences/travel expenses and $2,600 a year for administrative costs. Any funds not used by the end of the year must be returned to the city.

District 1 City Councilman Boyd Gregg said, “I think the salary is fair compensation for what we do and the time we spend on council. If I were to break it down to an hourly rate, it’s quite low. But we don’t do this job for the money.”

All council members serve part-time while maintaining other jobs alongside their council duties. Salary information for city and county council is public record.