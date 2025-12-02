How to navigate being single on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is hard to ignore, with pink and red decorations everywhere and love on full display.

For those in relationships, it can bring pressure to meet high expectations. For those who are single, it can feel like a reminder of what’s missing — even for those content on their own.

But this season of love doesn’t have to be about romance with someone else. Instead, it can be a time to nurture the most important relationship of all: the one with yourself.

“Self-love is our first love,” says Anita Brunner, founder of Charleston Life Coach, a one-on-one coaching service that specializes in helping women reclaim their identity.

“Loving yourself will allow you to approach any situation or relationship feeling complete and secure,” she said. “Self-love is about valuing the whole you — physical, emotional, and mental.”

For many single women, Valentine’s Day has become a time to focus on self-care, self-worth, and even manifesting love in a way that feels fulfilling. Clements Ferry resident Savannah Meyers, who has been single for three years after a difficult breakup, has made a tradition of celebrating herself on Feb. 14.

“I used to dread Valentine’s Day, but now I make it a day for me,” she said. “I book a massage, buy myself flowers, and cook my favorite meal. I remind myself that my happiness isn’t dependent on anyone else.”

Brunner emphasizes that self-love is an ongoing process requiring conscious effort and mindset shifts. “It’s steady work that will change over time and is never complete. Acknowledge your worth, know your value, and take time to prioritize yourself!”

For newly divorced Susan Grant, self-love this season is about rebuilding confidence.

“At first, I thought I had failed. Now I see it as a chance to rediscover who I am,” Grant said.

“Instead of focusing on loving someone else, it’s time to love myself. My love language is words of affirmation, so I write daily affirmations on my mirror, like ‘I am deserving of everything good,’ and it helps reframe my mindset.”

Brunner agrees that self-doubt is a common barrier for women when it comes to self-love. “Women are more inclined to question their worth. As women, we experience physiological changes that connect to our emotional states, which can present further challenges.”

She suggests actionable ways to combat these feelings, including practicing self-compliments, making conscious choices, and prioritizing personal happiness. “Have a ‘me’ day!” Brunner said. “Get pampered, have dinner with friends, watch a movie with takeout and wine — do something that makes you feel good.”

For single women in Charleston looking to embrace Galentine’s Day, a holiday that celebrates women’s friendship, there’s no shortage of fun, empowering activities:

● Love on Tap at New Realm Brewery: Chef’s Kiss Beer Dinner on Feb. 13, Night of Sade with Tonya Nicole on Feb. 14, and a Swiftie Valentine’s DJ Night on Feb. 15, on Daniel Island.

● Ultimate Galentine’s Day Party: Pour candles, create perfumes, and sip complimentary wine at Oyster Candle Company on Feb. 13, 6-8:30 p.m., in Mount Pleasant.

● Valentine’s Day at Camellias: A night of sparkle, sips, and small bites on Feb. 13, 7-9 p.m., at Hotel Bennett.

● Mother and Daughter Galentine’s Tea Party: Snacks and hair tinsel at Daniel Island’s Totality Medispa for moms and girls ages 7-14, on Feb. 15, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

● Valentine’s Brunch at Bodega Mount Pleasant: Celebrate female friendships over mimosas, pancakes, and shopping on Feb. 16, 11:30 a.m.