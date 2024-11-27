HS seniors compete for Silver Pen cash award

Local high school seniors can now submit entries for the 12th Annual Silver Pen Writing Competition, offering up to $3,750 in cash prizes.

Hosted by Wellmore of Daniel Island, the competition aims to celebrate young writers while fostering connections between generations.

This year’s essay topic: Describe a personal or professional goal you have set for yourself. How do you plan to achieve it?

Essays, capped at 1,000 words, must be submitted by Feb. 16, 2025. Winners will be announced and honored during an awards ceremony in the spring.

The competition, established in 2012 by Wellmore’s parent company, Senior Living Communities, has awarded more than $554,250 to deserving students. A panel of Wellmore members will evaluate the submissions based on creativity, originality, and the strength of the writing.

This is a unique opportunity for members to give back by being on The Silver Pen Committee. The Silver Pen Committee plays a significant role by collaborating in selecting an essay topic, evaluating each submission, and presenting the awards to the winning students.

For more details or to participate, students can visit silverpen-slc.com.