Hundreds of drones to light up Daniel Island at Freedom Fest finale

If you spot hundreds of glowing objects moving across the Daniel Island sky on Friday, Oct. 30, don't worry. It's not an alien invasion. It's the grand finale of Palmetto Freedom Fest, and you won't need a ticket to catch a glimpse.

The fifth annual fundraiser returns to Credit One Stadium with a new 15-minute drone show set to patriotic music, expected to begin around 10:15 p.m. following country star Chris Janson's performance.

"This is a huge addition to the night, and we are really excited that we were able to bring this to our guests attending the Palmetto Freedom Fest and residents of Daniel Island who cannot attend but want to see the drones light up the sky," said Eric Timko, vice president of the Folds of Honor Palmetto State Chapter.

Sponsored by the Daniel Island Charitable Fund and Penn Fishing, the show should be visible within roughly a mile of the stadium, particularly along Seven Farms Drive.

Of course, there's plenty happening before the drones take flight.

The Friday, Oct. 30, celebration begins at 6 p.m. on the Grand Lawn of Credit One, with food, beverages, live and silent auctions, a cigar lounge, and bourbon bar included with admission.

Charleston's Grace Miller Moody opens the entertainment, followed by the national anthem from Bishop England senior Isa Robinson, and a presentation of the colors by The Citadel Color Guard. Summerville native Faith Schueler takes the stage before Janson, returning by popular demand after his 2024 performance.

"Chris Janson is back by popular demand. He put on an amazing show in 2024 and our guests encouraged us to bring him back for another big night," Timko said.

But between the music and festivities are stories that explain why Freedom Fest exists.

The fundraiser benefits Folds of Honor, which provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of fallen or disabled military service members and first responders.

This year's speakers include a mother whose husband died from injuries suffered in an Afghanistan ambush and a military and FBI veteran who worked to bring those responsible for the USS Cole and World Trade Center bombings to justice.

Scholarship families will also greet attendees, joined by local police, fire, and military leaders.

"This is Charleston’s biggest party with a purpose," Timko said.

Through Freedom Fest and other statewide events, Folds of Honor raised $1.1 million and funded 246 scholarships last year.

"Our Folds of Honor families need you and thank you!" Timko said.