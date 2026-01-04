Hundreds to run on Daniel Island to honor veteran hero Pat Tillman

For many veterans, Pat Tillman isn’t just a name. It’s a standard. That’s exactly why Daniel Island resident Joel Jackson built something to make sure his story is never forgotten.

On Saturday, April 18, the 22nd Annual Pat Tillman Honor Run returns to Credit One Stadium from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., inviting the community to take part in a 4.2-mile run or walk rooted in service, sacrifice, and connection.

Tillman, a former safety for the Arizona Cardinals, made national headlines when he walked away from his NFL career after the Sept. 11 attacks to enlist in the U.S. Army. He served in Iraq and Afghanistan before being killed in 2004. His decision, and the values behind it, continue to inspire events across the country through the Pat Tillman Foundation.

“As a veteran, Pat's story has always meant something deeper to me,” said Jackson, a former U.S. Marine and organizer of the Charleston run. “We all served with amazing people while we were in the service, but Pat had every reason to choose the easier path of fame, money, and wealth; instead, he chose service, sacrifice, and something bigger than himself.”

The Daniel Island gathering has since grown into one of the largest Honor Runs in the nation.

“What started as a small neighborhood event with about 50 people in front of my house – I even rented a porta-potty – has grown into something much bigger than I ever imagined,” Jackson beamed. “People want to be part of something with purpose. They want to show up for something that matters.”

Now held at Credit One Stadium, the event draws hundreds of participants each year, from serious runners to families with strollers and dogs, all moving together in honor of Tillman’s legacy.

“The moment that stands out every single year for me is when you see hundreds of people wearing that #42, and you know you’re surrounded by people who believe in all those values,” Jackson said.

The run is part of a nationwide series benefiting the Pat Tillman Foundation, which supports veterans and military families through its Tillman Scholars program.

“The funds raised 100% go to the Pat Tillman Foundation and its mission of investing in remarkable military veterans and spouses,” Jackson said. “That support helps empower scholars who are going on to lead in medicine, education, public service, business, and their communities.

“We hope people walk away understanding that service isn't about glory. It's about deciding that something matters more than your own comfort,” he said. “You don’t have to enlist. You just have to be willing to put something bigger than yourself first.”

More than a race, the Honor Run is full of runners, families, veterans, and students – a lively, patriotic, and grateful community coming together for something greater.