Hunting and firearm laws shape safety in Berkeley County

Not every gunshot means danger, but every gunshot does come with a rulebook.

In a region where outdoor traditions and rapid development increasingly overlap, the sounds some Daniel Island and Cainhoy residents hear in the distance are often tied to a mix of hunting, target shooting, and gun ownership that is legal, but tightly regulated, under South Carolina law.

Understanding what is allowed depends largely on where the shot is fired.

“In Berkeley County, the discharge of firearms is generally prohibited in residential or densely populated areas, particularly where doing so would endanger people or property,” said Corporal Carli Carr, public information officer for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. “Many neighborhoods, including areas around Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and Cainhoy, fall under these restrictions due to proximity to homes, roadways, and businesses.”

That means recreational shooting inside most neighborhoods is not permitted, even for experienced gun owners.

“Target practice in neighborhoods or residential areas is generally not permitted due to safety concerns,” Carr said. “Even in less populated areas, firearm discharge may still be restricted depending on zoning, proximity to homes, and local ordinances.”

When complaints about gunfire or unsafe behavior are reported, responses vary by circumstance. “Complaints are handled on a case-by-case basis. Deputies respond to assess the situation,” Carr said. “Typically, all hunting calls go to SCDNR.”

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources regulates hunting statewide, including licenses, seasons, bag limits and legal methods. Anyone born after June 30, 1979, must complete a hunter education course before obtaining a license. Certain species, including deer, turkey, waterfowl and quail, may only be hunted during designated seasons, while birds of prey and endangered species are fully protected.

For residents near Daniel Island and Cainhoy, the closest large legal hunting area is the Francis Marion National Forest.

“Most areas are open for hunting except for developed recreation areas and campgrounds like Buck Hall Recreation Area,” said District Ranger Jeremiah Zamora with the U.S. Forest Service. “There are also two special Wildlife Management Areas not open to the public as they have special designations for youth and mobility impaired hunts, Tibwin and Fairlawn.”

For those looking to shoot without hunting, Francis Marion also offers two public ranges: Twin Ponds off Steed Creek Road and Bogey Head off Highway 41. Outside of these designated areas, target practice is prohibited on Wildlife Management Areas.

From a law enforcement perspective, Carr says the most common issues officers encounter involve unsafe or poorly planned shooting.

“Common issues include discharging firearms too close to residences or roadways, unsafe backstops during target practice, and reckless behavior that creates a public safety hazard,” she said.