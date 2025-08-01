I-526/Long Point Rd. project secures funding

Efforts to alleviate traffic congestion at the intersection of Long Point Road and I-526 in Mount Pleasant are now fully funded, with construction expected to begin in the summer of 2026.

This $325 million project, led by the South Carolina Department of Transportation, aims to improve the flow of commuter and freight traffic while addressing longstanding concerns from local residents.

The busy corridor, which serves as the only access point to the Wando Welch Terminal on Long Point Road, was awarded a $195 million federal grant in October 2024. The grant covers the project’s remaining costs allowing it to move forward after years of planning.

“The purpose of the project is to move traffic, including freight traffic, safely and efficiently through the area and reduce the interaction between freight and commuter traffic,” said Hannah Robinson, SCDOT media relations manager.

Key features of the project include:

● A dedicated flyover for trucks traveling to and from the port.

● Widening I-526 from four to six lanes over approximately seven miles.

● Noise-reducing sound walls to address community concerns.

● Retaining the left-hand turn at Belle Hall Parkway.

● Improved ramps and new access points to Long Point Road.

● A multi-use path for pedestrians and cyclists.

According to Robinson, “Construction is anticipated to start in the summer of 2026 and is estimated to take 3.5 years.”

Initial plans faced pushback from residents concerned about noise pollution and traffic disruption. SCDOT responded by redesigning the project to reroute the truck exit point farther from neighborhoods and incorporate sound walls to reduce noise.

“We got everything out of the redesign that we wanted,” Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said. “SCDOT listened to our residents and produced a design that protects our local quality of life while maximizing the positive impacts on traffic.”

South Carolina Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin emphasized the importance of the project for freight movement and community welfare in a recent press release. “This new roadway will also separate cargo-carrying truck traffic from residential traffic, further benefiting surrounding communities.”

The project’s full funding includes $195 million from the federal grant, $65 million in federal dollars already designated for South Carolina, and another $65 million in state funds. U.S. Congresswoman Nancy Mace, who helped secure the federal grant, highlighted its significance in a public statement.

“With the $195 million we helped secure, improvements to the I-526/Long Point Road interchange are moving forward,” Mace said. “We are always looking for ways to put the Lowcountry first, solve problems, and work with local leaders to keep our neighborhoods connected and protected.”

The project has also received environmental approval from federal and state agencies. Permits are expected to be finalized by winter 2025.

The project will move into its design-build phase in 2025, with visible construction beginning the following year. For more details, visit the project website at 526lcclongpoint.com.