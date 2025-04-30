ICE conducts apprehension operation at DI waterfront

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers conduct an apprehension operation on Daniel Island on Monday, April 28 around 7:30 a.m.

At least four armed officers wearing black-and-tan colored gear with word “POLICE” visible on the back of their vests patrolled the area.

An officer at the scene, who identified himself as “working with ICE” said that they arrested one individual at a nearby construction site and that they were pursing others who ran along the recreational path at Waterfront Park.

Two City of Charleston police vehicles arrived at the scene after noticing an unmarked vehicle with lights and sirens, according to CPD spokesperson Lt. Anthony Gibson.

Gibson said CPD did not assist in the operation but did confirm that ICE was on the scene and communicated that they were executing a warrant.

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for information.