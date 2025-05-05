ICYMI: Philip Simmons student arrested for loaded firearm on school grounds

On April 30, Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis announced a student was arrested and charged with bringing a firearm to Philip Simmons High School on April 29.

Jaiden Anderson, 18, of Martha Lane in Huger, was charged with possession of a firearm on school property and possession of a stolen firearm. The school resource officer who is assigned to Philip Simmons High School was alerted by school administrators that Anderson was possibly in possession of a firearm. Anderson was located and escorted to a secure room where an administrative search was conducted. The administration located an extended magazine inside of his bookbag and then located a firearm there as well. The firearm was loaded with one round chambered.

"As a father and as your sheriff, I care about our children’s safety,” Lewis said in a press release. “Knowing that a loaded gun made its way into a classroom is troubling, but I’m incredibly proud of our deputies and the school staff who acted quickly. We will continue to do everything in our power to protect our schools and hold those accountable who threaten that safety."

Anderson received a $15,000 surety bond for possession of a firearm on school property and received a $15,000 surety bond for possession of a stolen firearm.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkeley County School District continue to investigate.

Editor’s note: For more updates on this story and follow-up steps being taken by Berkeley County School district – including use of weapon screening equipment at Philip Simmons High School, read the story in the May 8 issue of The Daniel Island News.