Inaugural Jingle Mingle Market brings holiday cheer to Point Hope

The Jingle Mingle Market, held at Point Hope, on Dec. 14, brought roughly 100 people together throughout the day to enjoy photos with Santa, holiday treats, bounce house fun, and shopping with local vendors.

The free event collected dozens of toy donations and over $200 to benefit both Toys for Tots and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Organizer Rob Messer said the event aimed to bring the community together, highlight a beautiful local space, celebrate the season, and showcase small businesses in the area.

“This was our first year, and all things considered, it went great,” Messer said. “We learned that it was a very competitive weekend.”

The day featured local vendors, food from Florie’s Foods and Coach’s Canteen, music, and festive fun for families.

Messer looks forward to the excitement of the event again next year.