Industrial building on 20 acres under review by city board

UPCOMING: TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

July 25: No items pertaining to Daniel Island or Cainhoy.

RESULTS: TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

July 18: Cainhoy First Light Phase 3 - Preliminary plat and road construction plans for proposed 76 single-family residences on 58.1 acres at 1625 Clements Ferry Rd. TMS: B2620000008. Owner: Cainhoy Land & Timber by DI Development Co. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: Steven Roach, roach.s@tandh.com . Results: Revise and return.

July 18: Jack Primus Industrial - Site plan for proposed industrial building with associated infrastructure on 19.79 acres at 1075 Jack Primus Rd. TMS: B2680000059. Owner: SRE EV Jack Primus LLC. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: Kayla Small, ksmall@seamonwhiteside.com . Results: Revise and return.