Industrial building planned for Jack Primus Road

This week there are several developments coming before the various City of Charleston boards and committees. Below are those items as well as results, if any, from the prior week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.

UPCOMING: CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Feb. 22: Jack Primus Industrial (formerly Gildan Industrial) – Site plan for 310,000 sf. industrial building with associated infrastructure and stormwater detention on 19.79 acres at 1075 Jack Primus Rd. TMS: B2680000059. Owner: SRE EV Jack Primus LLC. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: Preston Busbee, pbusbee@seamonwhiteside.com

RESULTS: CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Feb. 15: Cainhoy Sports Park Amenity – Site plan on 23.5 acres for an amenity, swimming pools, sports parks, parking lot and stormwater pond at 3050 River Village Drive in Point Hope. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: Steven Roach, roach.s@tandh.com . Results: Open pending delivery of stormwater comments.

Feb. 15: Sportsman Island Dr. Townhomes – Concept plan on .58 acres for subdivision and construction of 6 townhomes at 123 Sportsman Island Dr. Owner: Benjamin Stein. Applicant: Barrier Island SC, LLC. Andrew Bajoczky, andy@barrierislandeng.com . Results: Revise and return.