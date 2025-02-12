Inside the new Publix

At 6:59 this morning, about 100 people closed in on the squeaky-clean sliding-glass entrance of the newly renovated Publix on Daniel Island. They eagerly awaited the cutting of a green ribbon to celebrate the reopening of the island's only grocery store after a year of renovations.

Precisely at 7 a.m., the ribbon was snipped and the doors opened.

Children raced inside in an attempt to become the store's first paying customers; adults wandered aimlessly through wider aisles.

But amid the marvel of a glossy-new grocery store, one man found a renewed sense of worth by simply purchasing a 12-pack of toilet paper rolls.

After nearly a year without the island's only grocery store, the new Daniel Island Publix officially opened its doors Wednesday, Dec. 3. The store at 162 Seven Farms Drive was completely demolished and rebuilt from the ground up, expanding from 29,030 to 50,398 square feet. The redesigned Publix brings a larger selection of foods, upgraded departments, Lowcountry-inspired architecture, and a welcoming outdoor pavillion.

Here's a photo gallery of what you can expect to see once inside.

Reporting and photographs by Emma Slaven and Patrick Villegas