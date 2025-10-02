IRS offers top tips to make tax time easier

The Internal Revenue Service is sharing with taxpayers six tips to make filing their 2024 tax return easier.

Most of the information below is also available on the IRS.gov “Let Us Help You” page. Taxpayers should follow these handy suggestions as they prepare to file:

Gather all important and necessary tax paperwork and records needed for filing a complete and accurate tax return. Errors and omissions can lead to missing a deduction or credit and slow down tax return processing and refunds.

Before filing, taxpayers should have their:

● Social Security numbers for everyone listed on the tax return.

● Bank account and routing numbers.

● Tax forms such as W-2s, 1099s, 1098s, records of digital asset transactions, and other income documents.

● Form 1095-A, Health Insurance Marketplace statement.

● IRS letters they may have citing an amount received for a certain tax deduction or credit.

Report all types of income on the tax return to avoid receiving a notice or a bill from the IRS. Include income from:

● Goods created and sold on online platforms.

● Investment income.

● Part-time or seasonal work.

● Self-employment or other business activities.

● Services provided and paid through mobile apps.

Avoid paper returns. Filing electronically with direct deposit is the fastest way to get a refund. Plus, tax software helps taxpayers avoid mistakes. It does the math and guides people through each section of their tax return. Consider IRS free resources to help eligible taxpayers file.

● IRS Free File provides a free online alternative to filing a paper tax return to any individual or family who earned $84,000 or less in 2024.

● Direct File is available in 25 participating states for eligible taxpayers to file online directly with the IRS for free. This year, Direct File supports reporting more income types and claiming more credits and deductions. The free web-based service — available in English and Spanish — provides access to IRS customer service representatives through a live chat feature and works on mobile phones, laptops, tablets, or desktop computers. Direct File guides taxpayers through a series of questions to prepare their federal tax return step-by-step and automatically guides taxpayers to state tools to complete their state taxes.

● People who make over $84,000 can use the IRS' Free File Fillable Forms. These are the electronic versions of IRS paper forms. This product is best for people who are comfortable preparing their own taxes.

● People who generally make $67,000 or less, persons with disabilities, limited English-speaking taxpayers, and those who are 60 years of age and older, can also find free one-on-one tax preparation help around the nation through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs.

● The Department of Defense provides MilTax as a free tax resource for the military community. MilTax is a suite of tax services available for members of the military, as well as qualifying veterans and family members. There are no income limits. Eligible taxpayers can use MilTax to electronically file a federal tax return and up to three state returns for free.

● Choose tax filing options based on personal situation and comfort level with tax preparation:

● Personally file taxes.

● Use online filing services.

● Hire a tax professional and choose carefully. Most tax return preparers are professional, honest, and provide excellent service to their clients. However, dishonest tax return preparers who file false income tax returns do exist. The IRS has a Directory of Federal Tax Return Preparers with Credentials and Select Qualifications and more on choosing a tax pro on IRS.gov.

● Use online resources at IRS.gov to quickly get answers to tax questions, check a refund status, or pay taxes. There’s no wait time or appointment needed. Online tools and resources are available 24 hours a day, including the IRS’ Interactive Tax Assistant tool and Let Us Help You resources, which are especially helpful.

Stay updated

● Follow the IRS’ official social media accounts and email subscription lists to stay current on the latest tax topics and alerts.

● Download the IRS2Go mobile app.

● Watch IRS YouTube videos.