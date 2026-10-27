Island businesses invited to bring Hollywood glamour to Meals on Wheels

A little Hollywood glamour can go a long way, especially when the red carpet leads to a meal for someone in need.

On Friday, Nov. 6, the Lowcountry Senior Network will celebrate a decade of giving with its 10th annual Hollywood Glam Gala at The Cedar Room in downtown Charleston, bringing together hundreds of guests for an evening of food, music, and fundraising.

The event has raised more than $100,000 over the past nine years for Meals on Wheels of Charleston, a program of Charleston Area Senior Citizens that delivers meals to homebound seniors. This year's fundraising goal is $30,000.

Daniel Island resident and gala committee member Karen Delcioppo has watched the event grow from a small holiday gathering into an annual celebration supported by businesses and residents across the Lowcountry.

"The original fundraiser started as a member holiday party where they were asked to bring non-perishable items that would then be donated to MOW," Delcioppo said.

Organizers introduced $55 tickets the following year, enough at the time to feed one senior for a month. The fundraiser was a natural fit for the Lowcountry Senior Network, whose members work in home health, senior care, transportation, estate planning, and other services supporting older adults.

While the gala has grown, so has the need for its proceeds. Meals on Wheels currently serves approximately 500 seniors daily, but its waiting list has climbed from 100 during the pandemic to more than 400, according to Donna Cook, executive director of Charleston Area Senior Citizens and Ansonborough House.

"Funds from the gala allow us to serve high risk clients on the waitlist so they don’t have to wait so long for service," Cook said.

Many clients survive on fixed incomes of approximately $1,000 a month, struggling to afford food, housing, and medications. Cook recalled one elderly man who fell through the rotting floor of his home and wasn't discovered for days. With help from the organization's housing, meal services, and case management, he was able to spend his final years in a safe environment.

Delcioppo hopes Daniel Island businesses will help support more seniors by contributing gift cards or auction items, potentially creating a "Daniel Island Experience" package featuring local establishments.

"My goal is to highlight Daniel Island businesses, and we would appreciate donated items," she said.

This year's Hollywood-themed celebration will feature catered food, an open bar, raffles, an online silent auction, and live music from Baby Fat, with attendance capped at 350 guests.

"We are anxious to don our sequins and glitter as we party for a great cause!" Delcioppo said.