Island Roundup: Developer asks court to dismiss DINA tree appeal

The developer who received approval to remove 22 trees for townhome construction off Daniel Island Drive filed a motion to dismiss an appeal by the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association.

Holder Properties, an Atlanta-based builder, filed the motion with the Charleston County Court of Common Pleas arguing that DINA failed to name Holder as a party to the petition within the required 30-day statutory appeal window.

Although the Charleston Zoning Board of Appeals was named as a respondent on the appeal on Aug. 1, Holder was not.

An amended appeal adding Holder to the filing was submitted to the court Aug. 4, which Holder argues was more than 30 days past the deadline.

The motion to dismiss states that “because Holder was not named within the jurisdictional appeal period, the Petition must be dismissed.”

In addition, Holder argues DINA filed the appeal in the wrong county courthouse. The subject property, Nowell Creek Village, is located in Berkeley County, not Charleston County.

DINA officials hope to sit down with Holder Properties to mediate the controversy before any court hearings take place.

MEALS ON WHEELS CELEBRATES 40 YEARS

East Cooper Meals on Wheels marked its 40th anniversary on Aug. 22 with a volunteer luncheon honoring its past and future.

The organization unveiled a refreshed identity: a new name, Meals on Wheels Feeding Friends, a heart-shaped logo featuring five figures, and a tagline: “Five Communities, One Table.” Organizers said the changes were made to symbolize the nonprofit’s commitment to the Mount Pleasant, Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms, Daniel Island, and Clements Ferry Road communities.

Meals on Wheels President George Roberts, who also serves as director of the Daniel Island Rotary Club, said, “Many people still don’t know that our meals are available to everyone who is homebound, regardless of age or income. We have the capacity to serve more, and we want to make sure no neighbor goes unserved.”

Roberts emphasized the updated mission.

“This day is about more than 40 years,” he said. “It’s about honoring the many amazing volunteers who have made our work possible and moving into the future with an updated identity that better matches our community and those we serve.”

MUSIC ACADEMY TEACHES ELEVATE STUDENTS

Daniel Island Music Academy has begun teaching weekly music classes at Elevate Community School.

“DIMA will be going over there three days a week and teaching classes, each day to a different age group,” director Jake Willis said. “Younger elementary students will get fun music education classes that meet them on their level, and the older middle schoolers will be learning to play ukuleles and other instruments together while also learning about the history of music, both modern and classical.”

Willis added that the partnership keeps resources local.

“We think this is an opportunity for growth for DIMA… and for Elevate,” he said. “This fills a need for them as they grow as well. Keeping the partnership ‘on-island’ hopefully allows for a fruitful long-term connection.”

SAINT CLARE FOOD DRIVE FOR ECCO

Saint Clare of Assisi Catholic Church is preparing for its next food collection to support East Cooper Community Outreach in Mount Pleasant. The event will take place the weekend of Oct. 12, with donations gathered during all three weekend Masses.

“At each of our three weekend Masses, parishioners fill an SUV with groceries curbside at the church,” said communications manager Brennan Byrne.

With the efforts of parishioners, the church is one of the largest donors to the pantry of ECCO, according to Father Gregory West.

“It’s a great visual of the generosity in our community,” Byrne said.

Patrick Villegas contributed to this report.