It’s back! Red Balloon Yard Sale returns

One of the sure signs of spring is not just the flowers beginning to bloom, the hummingbirds returning to the feeders on the porch, or the soon to come green fog of pollen.

It’s also the Red Balloon Yard Sale.

The Daniel Island Annual Spring Red Balloon Yard Sale is set for Saturday, March 21, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., at homes throughout Daniel Island. The sale provides an opportunity for shoppers to wander the neighborhoods of Daniel Island in search of unique finds and special deals.

Put out a red balloon at your home to let everyone know you are participating in this island-wide event.

While the Daniel Island CC&Rs prohibit these types of sales conducted from a residence/unit at other times during the year, the Covenants do allow for these Red Balloon yard sales to take place twice a year, once in the Fall and again in the Spring.

The Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association reminds residents that setup must take place in either the front or rear of your property, and no blocking of sidewalks is allowed. Set up or selling is not allowed in any POA common areas, parks, or amenities, or those belonging to the City of Charleston. This is prohibited for liability and insurance reasons.

Please note that this is a rain-or-shine event. There is no rescheduled date for inclement weather.

Add Your Address To The Map!

If you would like your address to be added to the Daniel Island 2026 Spring Red Balloon Yard Sale Map, email info@dicommunity.org. Please include in the subject line of the email “2026 Spring Red Balloon Yard Sale Map,” and then in the body of the email, please provide your Daniel Island address as well as a good contact phone number in case they need to get back to you for any reason. The POA will then include the address on the map of participating homes. This is a “complimentary” service being offered to anyone who wishes to list their address on the yard sale map. This is only for homes located on Daniel Island. Friday, March 20, before 4 p.m., is the deadline to be added to the map of participating homes.

Unsold Items:

For those participating in the yard sale who would like to donate unsold items to Palmetto Goodwill, they will have one truck located at the Blackbaud parking lot on Fairchild Street & River Landing Drive to collect donated items from 12-2 p.m. (or until their truck fills up). Goodwill may not be able to accommodate everyone due to truck space and timing constraints.

For more information about pickups, contact Donated Goods Coordinator Bobbi Dragone at 843-300-8975 or bdragone@palmettogoodwill.org.