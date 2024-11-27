Is it OK to disagree at work?

Years ago, radio preacher Charles Swindol shared a story about meeting a gentleman who served on one of Walt Disney’s original advisory boards. He recounted being told how tough those early days were, but that the remarkable, creative visionary refused to give up.

He told the story of how Disney responded to disagreement. He said that Disney would occasionally present some unbelievable, extensive dream he was entertaining. Almost without exception, the members of his board would gulp, blink, stare back at him in disbelief, resisting even the thought of such a thing.

But unless every member resisted the idea, Disney usually didn’t pursue it. The challenge wasn’t big enough to merit his time and creative energy unless they were unanimously in disagreement.

I believe in many ways that Disney was not only a pioneer in the realm of entertainment, but in many respects what healthy disagreement can look like from a leadership and management perspective.

It would be safe to say that many frown upon disagreement and many do not speak up for fear of being labeled as a troublemaker. Rather than voicing disagreement, many opt to just go along and get along for the facade of unity.

When this happens – whether by design or by default – creative thinking is sidelined, great ideas are silenced, and morale is compromised. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

General George S. Patton said, “When everyone is thinking alike, then someone isn’t thinking.” And this is precisely the reason why we need to learn the art of respectful disagreement and restore it to its rightful place.

To be sure, we live in a divisive culture as a whole. Our recent elections here in the U.S. showcased that point. And while disagreement is normal, division is a choice. In practical leadership terms, what does and should that look like? Here are a few tips for your consideration.

Welcome disagreement

As a leader, the best way to handle disagreement in your workplace culture is to welcome it. Not so that your people sit around and come up with ways to be disagreeable for no legitimate reason, but to demonstrate that respectful disagreement is healthy for the organization.

You want all points of view to be represented and people to know you are a leader who listens and seeks the best options. If people in your organization are afraid to speak up, then most likely it’s a leadership issue that resonates with you. Your job is to set the table and hear from everyone.

Remove the barriers and misconceptions

How sad it is that in some organizations people do not speak up for fear of retribution, not being seen as a team player, or being seen as an obstructionist, etc. These are all valid fears or concerns that many have. As a leader, you need to address those fears and misconceptions and create an environment where a diversity of opinions – even those different from yours, are voices, heard, and when possible, acted upon.

When you remove the barriers to open and honest communication, you also build new levels of trust with your team. In return, morale is boosted and more people have buy-in and a sense of belonging and purpose. But this can’t happen if you are an insecure leader who doesn’t welcome input.

Respect for all

Gandhi said, “Honest disagreement is often a good sign of progress.” And while making progress is the goal, it should not come at the expense of anyone being disrespectful toward those with differing views. And after all differing views have been expressed, there still may be lingering disagreement on the path forward. But respect should always prevail.

Healthy disagreement is a sign that people are invested, engaged, and care about the issue at hand. That alone deserves respect. Your job as a leader is to honor that and make sure others on your team do as well even when they disagree.