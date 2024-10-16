From Japan to DI, Charleston symphony conductor to play Carnegie Hall

The Charleston Symphony is bringing a taste of the Lowcountry to New York City next year.

On Feb. 26, 2025, the Charleston Symphony, alongside the Youth Orchestra and College of Charleston Orchestra, will take the stage at Carnegie Hall.

Conducted by Ryo Hasegawa, the Charleston Symphony Youth Orchestra will debut at the iconic music hall that opened in 1891 and established an international standard for musical excellence.

At 27 years old, Hasegawa, who stays with a number of host families across the country, including one on Daniel Island, is quickly making a name for himself. Originally from Japan, his passion for music deepened as a teenager when a natural disaster demonstrated how music brought people together during times of crisis.

“I saw that the power of music brings a community closer when the large earthquake hit Japan in 2011,” he said. “Various musicians were making music and delivering their performances for the support of the damaged area, and I felt the empathetic connections across the country through music.”

Hasegawa made his way to Charleston in 2019, when he attended a conducting workshop hosted by the Charleston Symphony Orchestra. “I was so inspired and touched by the kindness and openness of the musicians of the orchestra,” he said.

After completing his undergraduate degree at Rollins College in Florida, he returned as a conducting intern. Now in his second season as conductor of the CSYO, he finds the role deeply rewarding.

“With young musicians, their growth is clear to see. They’re passionate and motivated to grow, and I love hearing about their successes beyond the orchestra,” he said, noting his students’ discipline, professionalism, and time management.

Despite his busy schedule, he has found a home away from home in Charleston, particularly through his stays at Overture Daniel Island with longtime Symphony supporter Mary Zimerle.

“We are very fortunate to have many supporters who open their house for the guest musicians to stay while they are in town,” he said. “When I stayed with Mary for the first time, I immediately connected with her and the community at the Overture. Every time I come back to stay with her, I feel as if I have come back home.”

Zimerle, who has hosted musicians for seven years, said Hasegawa feels like part of her family. “It’s like having another grandson,” she beamed.

Last spring, 17 of Hasegawa’s Youth Orchestra students performed at Overture, a “full-house event” that resonated with the residents.

“Many of the residents here at Overture know Ryo by name and ask about him all the time,” Zimerle said. “His [spring concert] here was such a hit that Ryo and I are hoping to have the students back at Christmas time for another performance.”

As the Charleston Symphony Youth Orchestra prepares for their upcoming fall concert on Nov. 9 at the Gaillard Center, Hasegawa has his sights set on next year’s performance at Carnegie Hall.

“We’re bringing out the drama Tchaikovsky put into the music,” he said. “I would like to continue immersing our students in high-level music-making, providing career skills that are applicable beyond music.”