Jimmy Foti of Foti Law wins 2024-25 Pigskin Pick’em championship

Going into Super Bowl Sunday, the 2024-25 Daniel Island News Pigskin Pick’em championship title was still up for grabs among VIP sponsors, with attorney Jimmy Foti of Foti Law Firm clinging to a 180-72 record over Daniel Island Real Estate’s Edie Coupe and Carolina One’s Nancy Crick, both at 173-79.

When the final seconds ticked off, securing a Philadelphia Eagles win over the Kansas City Chiefs, it was Foti who managed to keep his competition at bay, fending off his challengers to win this year’s Pigskin Pick’em crown.

With the title in hand, Foti not only has bragging rights over his weekly competitors for next year, but now The Daniel Island News will donate $500 to a charity of his choice. Foti has decided to honor the Berkeley Animal Shelter, which cares for and places animals into loving, lifelong homes.

“They do great work helping animals in need,” Foti said via email.

Foti is a longtime real estate attorney who has overseen property closings for more than 20 years in the Charleston area. He attended The Citadel and earned his law degree from the University of South Carolina, opening his firm in 2003. He now has two locations: one on Daniel Island and another in Summerville.

This is Foti’s first year selecting college and football games in the pick’em challenge, and the rookie made all the right moves.

“It was a lot of fun making the picks and tracking the games,” Foti writes. “There is nothing better than winning!”

Here are the final standings for the 2024-25 Pigskin Pick’em season: 1. Jimmy Foti of Foti Law Firm. 2. Edie Coupe of Daniel Island Real Estate. 2. Nancy Crick of Carolina One Real Estate. 4. Garret McNally of Mac’s Daniel Island. 5. Chris Mingledorff and Michael Patterson of Mingledorff and Patterson Attorneys at Law. 6. James Pryor and Russ Dearie of i9 Sports. 7. Gabe Jolly of Carolina One Real Estate. 8. Phil Bowman of The Daniel Island News.

The Daniel Island News would like to thank all the VIP sponsors who participated this year, and to all the weekly print and digital readers who joined in on the weekly fun.

Join us later this fall when we kick off the 2025-26 Pigskin Pick’em season.

It’s easy to play and free to join.

To register for weekly updates and the Pick’em ballots, email katherine@thedanielislandnews.com with your name, phone number, and email address. Winning reader entries will win a gift certificate to local shops and restaurants each week and will be profiled in The Daniel Island News.

If you’d like to join the Pick’em as a VIP sponsor and compete for charity and bragging rights, email ronda@thedanielislandnews.com

To donate to the Berkeley Animal Center, adopt a furry friend, or volunteer, visit animalcenter.berkeleycountysc.gov.