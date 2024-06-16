Job search workshop planned

SC Works Trident, in conjunction with the Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) is conducting a workshop to assist job seekers with resumes and more to aid in their hunt.

Registration is now open for Resume & Job Search Workshop by SC Works Trident, which will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 10 – 10:30 a.m. at the Hanahan Library, located at 1216 Old Murray Court, Hanahan. Seating is limited so early registration is encouraged. Register online at Resume & Job Search Workshop by SC Works Trident.

The program will offer adult customers resume enhancement and job search assistance from SC Works Trident staff.

Berkeley County Library System has seven library branches and a full-service Mobile Library. SC Works Trident is managed by the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments and connects businesses, job seekers, and training providers to create a pathway to employment in the region's leading industries. Their centers are operated by trained staff, representing a diverse number of agencies, ready to help fulfill employment needs. Services include development of job seeker skill sets to gain or maintain employment, as well as assistance with employer partners to develop and maintain a qualified workforce.

For more information on the workshop or other BCLS programs/events, please contact Kirstin Steele at 843-553-0047 or kirstin.steele@berkeleycountysc.gov. In addition, all BCLS events, programs and reservations can be accessed via berkeleylibrary.libcal.com.