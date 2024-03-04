Josh Whitley, longtime county councilman, to step down

Berkeley County councilman Josh Whitley is not running for a fourth term.

Five days before the April 1 filing deadline, the Republican announced he would step aside at the end of the year after serving almost 10 years representing District 2, which predominantly includes Daniel Island and the Clements Ferry corridor.

“I have young kids, and I’ll have more time with them,” Whitley said.

Whitley made the statement after pulling into a parking lot off Interstate 95 as he and his family were headed south to Florida.

“I have had people wishing me to change my mind. It really means a lot. But I’ll be in Disney World. There will be no filing,” he laughed.

Whitley said several factors influenced his decision not to run, including the notion “too many people stay in elected office for too long.”

Whitley’s first term in Berkeley County began after winning a special election in February of 2015.

“I have served for nearly a decade,” he said. “By not running again, it will allow someone else to energetically bring ideas to the service of our district.”

Republican and Democratic primaries for the bipartisan seat are scheduled for June 11, with the final election set for Tuesday, Nov. 5.

“I’ve fielded a number of phone calls from interested people, and a number of them would be very good,” he said.

Whitley stopped short of endorsing any potential candidates, but in the initial press release announcing the decision to step aside, said he would be “looking for someone” who would restrict “massive neighborhoods from developing until Berkeley County has time to develop road infrastructure.”

He also said he would support a candidate willing “to fight developers who make closed door deals and refuse to allow the public a voice in their development agreements.”

Whitley has led the county’s economic development and finance committee since 2017 and points to the widening of Clements Ferry Road as one of his accomplishments.

“That was my priority, and we have lived up to that,” he said. “We are nearing the completion of Phase 2, so no question about it, that has had a tangible improvement of peoples’ quality of life, and I hear that from folks, and it’s gratifying to get the government to work positively.”

Whitley was among the leaders who “negotiated the largest development project in the history of the state” securing $100 million for road improvements.

He is also proud of the efforts to lower the county’s tax milage, increase public safety, and oversee a tenure that included a boost in Daniel Island’s assessed property values.

“That’s an important aspect that I think we have gotten right,” he said.

Whitley said he has “zero plans” at this point regarding any additional political aspirations and said he will continue working as a lawyer on Daniel Island.

“I’m leaving county council with eight good friends – lifelong friends – and I’ll be working with them on projects in the future, I’m sure,” he said.

“I’m very fond of my colleagues. I leave with the highest esteem held for them.”