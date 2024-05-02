Joye Law Firm offers scholarships

Joye Law Firm kicked off its annual scholarship program on Feb. 1, offering seven scholarships, each valued at $2,000, to graduating seniors in South Carolina who plan to pursue higher education at a four-year institution in the fall.

Since 2006, Joye Law Firm has been committed to supporting education in South Carolina, having awarded over $300,000 in scholarships to deserving students.

The scholarship selection process emphasizes various criteria, including creative endeavors, school activities, leadership roles, special honors and awards, community involvement, academic performance, and professional pursuits.

In a continuous effort to foster inclusivity and support historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), Joye Law Firm introduced a dedicated HBCU scholarship in 2021. This initiative aimed to provide a deserving student attending an HBCU with the opportunity to receive financial assistance for their education. Building on the success of the program, the firm is excited to announce that applicants can now apply for both the general scholarship and the HBCU scholarship using a single, streamlined application process.

"We believe in the power of education to transform lives, and our annual scholarship program is a testament to our commitment to supporting the future leaders of South Carolina," said Ken Harrell, managing partner at Joye Law Firm, in a press release. "We recognize the escalating cost for students to obtain a four-year degree and our scholarship aims to help students pursue their dreams.”

Students can apply for the Joye Law Firm scholarships online through the firm's website.

The deadline for submissions is May 1.