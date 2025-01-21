Judge rules Point Hope development can continue construction

A federal judge has ruled that development activities in Point Hope can continue, while the legal case regarding the wetlands permit issued for the project by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers remains pending.

The ruling, issued by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel last September, came after the South Carolina Coastal Conservation League and other plaintiffs filed a motion in August 2024 for a temporary restraining order on development and a preliminary injunction, arguing that not doing so would result in “irreparable” environmental harm.

The plaintiffs further contended that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other defendants acted in an “arbitrary and capricious manner” by failing to publish an Environmental Impact Statement on the project and failing to comply with the Endangered Species Act, relating to two endangered species with suitable habitats on the property.

Judge Gergel denied the motion, noting in part that the plaintiffs did not “carry their burden to demonstrate an imminent threat” and that stopping development “would not serve the public interest.”

“Judge Gergel found that the plaintiffs are not likely to prevail in the case,” said Rhett DeHart of Womble Bond Dickinson, attorneys for the DI Development Company, which is managing the development of the 9,000-acre Point Hope community.

“The order allowed us to develop Point Hope without interruption. The plaintiffs sought an injunction that would have halted all development. The court denied it, so we are proceeding pursuant to the terms and conditions to our permit.”

According to Lily Abromeit, the conservation league’s director of communications and public relations, the Court’s ruling was “preliminary,” and they are appealing the decision.

“We look forward to having the opportunity in the coming months to make our arguments against the continuation of the development, including the fact that there should have been an Environmental Impact Statement and greater public engagement,” Abromeit said.

The Legal Case

The plaintiffs first filed suit against the defendants in August of 2022, contesting the issuance of the wetlands permit by the Corps for the development.

The permit gives developers permission to fill close to 180 acres of freshwater wetlands and 2.65 acres of tidal wetlands, which amounts to about two percent of the total parcel’s acreage and about four percent of the total wetlands.

But the plaintiffs argue that the developers did not do their due diligence in evaluating the full environmental impacts of the project and they have pushed for a more condensed footprint for the large-scale development.

With the full case still pending, land disturbance activities on undeveloped property in the planned community were paused in March of 2023, after the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service moved the Northern long-eared bat from “threatened” to “endangered,” as portions of property are believed to be suitable habitats for the bats.

Also in 2023, a federal consultation was reopened on the red-cockaded woodpecker, which has established nesting sites on Point Hope’s northern side.

According to court documents, while clearing work was paused, the property owners retained two engineering firms to conduct acoustic surveys of large swaths of the Cainhoy property to listen for the bats, but none were detected or seen.

Instead of continuing to search for the endangered bat, the owners assumed the bats are present and began mitigation for them, DeHart stated.

Some of those mitigation activities include developing a bat monitoring plan, avoiding use of loud machinery, agreeing that habitat removal will occur outside of sensitive timeframes (nesting months), minimizing tree removal, and installing artificial bat roosts.

Additionally, in October the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced that the red-cockaded woodpecker is being downlisted from “endangered” to “threatened” status. The FWS cited active conservation efforts from both partners and private owners nationwide in driving a “remarkable story of recovery” for the woodpeckers.

According to DeHart, restorative work regarding these woodpecker habitats on the Cainhoy property has been underway for several years. He does not expect the delisting to affect the development project.

The few remaining red-cockaded woodpeckers on the property will be translocated in the months ahead, he said, resulting in the successful translocation of 27 groups of the bird from Cainhoy to state and federal wildlife refuges and private lands protected by conservation easements.

“We translocated these RCWs to different areas of the state that did not have an RCW population, including the ACE basin,” DeHart added.

“Not a single RCW has died during the translocations. We monitor these translocated RCWs, and they are thriving and reproducing. We conducted these translocations in close coordination with the FWS and the SCDNR, although my client paid for all the expenses. It has been an incredible conservation success story.”

The Corps issued an amended Biological Opinion for the bats last summer, which concluded that the Cainhoy project would not significantly diminish its “reproduction, numbers and distribution.”

The FWS also determined that the projected take of woodpeckers will not “appreciably reduce the likelihood of the Mid-Atlantic Coastal Plain recovery unit meeting its population goal” or “result in effects to the (Francis Marion National Forest) population’s ability to maintain its recovered status.”

On July 12, 2024, the Corps issued a modified permit for the development with added special conditions to mitigate potential harm to the bats. After completing a new environmental assessment, the developers resumed clearing that same month.

Next Steps

The Coastal Conservation League and other plaintiffs have appealed Judge Gergel’s ruling to the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals. Verbal arguments were heard in December, but a decision has not yet been issued. Both sides remain confident in their cases and expect a ruling within the next few months.

“This development will greatly impact our communities and wildlife, eliminating the area’s last undeveloped landscape of this kind,” Abromeit continued. “This deserves further scrutiny.”

“We are very confident that we will prevail on appeal, as we have in district court,” DeHart stated.

According to Catherine Wannamaker of the Southern Environmental Law Center, which filed the initial lawsuit on behalf of the plaintiffs, a final decision on the overall legal case could come later this year.