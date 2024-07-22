July 29 predicted as SC’s worst night of sleep

Have you been struggling to get a good night’s sleep during this summer heat wave? Well, fall reprieve may be on the horizon, but the tough nights are still in the forecast for the here and now.

In fact, an intriguing study predicts that in South Carolina, the worst night of sleep will be July 29.

Even in a typical summer, many people experience restless nights as high temperatures prevent them from getting a good night’s sleep. This year, huge swathes of America, including South Carolina, have been affected by relentless heatwaves, forcing millions to endure sleepless nights. Although air conditioning is prevalent in many households, particularly in the southern states, many people have had to cut back on their AC use due to the high energy costs associated with it.

Amerisleep recently carried out a study by analyzing 30 years of weather data from Weatherspark to identify each state’s hottest and most humid nights of the summer to gain an average date – the night when Americans can expect to have the worst sleep. According to their findings, the (statistically) worst night for sleep in South Carolina is set for Monday, July 29th. South Carolinians can rest assured that the worst nights of sleep will soon be behind them, paving the way for more restful slumber in the future.

For the rest of America, aside from climate change-caused heatwaves, the statistically hottest and most humid night of the year will occur in the remaining weeks of July and early August. Southern Californians will experience the longest wait for their worst night’s sleep, which falls on Friday, Aug. 9.

To see what the worst night of sleep will be across the country, check out this map online.

Amerisleep has included some tips for better sleep during heatwaves:

● Optimize Your Bedroom Environment: Use fans, blackout curtains, and light bedding to keep your sleeping area cool throughout the day.

● Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to prevent dehydration.

● Adjust Sleepwear: Wear lightweight, breathable fabrics to bed.

● Cool Down Before Bed: Take a cool shower or use a damp washcloth on your neck and wrists to lower your body temperature.

● Use a Fan: Fans circulate air and create a cooling effect, even if the temperature in the room is warm.

● Limit AC Use Smartly: If energy costs are a concern, set your AC to a higher temperature or use it for shorter periods to cool the room before bedtime.