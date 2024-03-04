Junior tennis serves up positive experiences

For young Daniel Island tennis enthusiasts, the sport offers competitive and social play, and with the pros now so close to home, watching them during the Credit One Charleston Open is one of the thrills of the game.

Chip Hand, co-director of junior tennis at the Daniel Island Club, which offers tennis instruction, summer camps, and coaching to all levels, said the young players enjoy having the action in their backyard.

“Many of them are on the ball crew and they all look forward to Kids Day and watching the women play,” Hand said. “The tournament always creates an extra buzz around the club.”

The youth tennis program is designed to engage and develop players of all ages, starting with a tiny tots clinic that allows beginners to use a larger, softer red ball that’s easier to hit.

The players can then progress to the standard yellow ball used by advanced players.

Hand and co-director Aaron Williams organize social events for the kids to play matches, hit balls for prizes, and enjoy pizza with their friends.

“What we’re trying to do is create an environment where the kids really like being out on the court regardless of level of play,” he said. “The best way to keep them coming out to play tennis is making sure they have a great experience.”

Hand said as participants get older, the coaches continue helping players improve their game with a focus on skills and etiquette.

“It’s important for the kids to have good sportsmanship, to learn how to compete, and still be respectful of everyone around them on and off the court.”

The philosophy holds true at LTP Tennis Daniel Island and Mount Pleasant. Tennis director Patrick Hieber said the multifaceted tennis program is based on respect, responsibility, and kindness.

“Whether you’re a beginner or already serious about tennis, we want to teach you the right techniques,” Hieber said. “If you don’t learn the fundamentals early in your first couple years of tennis, you will be limited on how good you can be.”

Youths at LTP can advance through its junior development clinics up into the LTP Academy, which prepares aspiring players to compete at the collegiate and professional levels.

Hieber said the academy program is recognized across the United States and trains some of the best juniors in the country.

Three of the top five boys in South Carolina are based at LTP, along with seven current WTA players, including Emma Navarro, a top Charleston Open contender ranked No. 20 (as of April 2) in the world.

“We have a pretty good holistic understanding of what it takes in the sport from the start all the way to the top,” Hieber said.

“You can literally complete your whole journey from a 5-year-old beginner to becoming a top 20 player at LTP. That’s what makes us really unique.”

The LTP Scholars program on Daniel Island provides academic support to elite athletes in grades 5 through 12 enrolling them in an accredited online school.

The program currently has 51 students, and offers academic tutors, a science lab, field trips, and community service projects, in addition to its tennis instruction that includes a sports psychologist, physical therapists, and customized fitness and nutrition plans.

“Many national tennis academies focus on the game only, but LTP is big on education as well,” Hieber said. “If kids ever fall behind in academics, we take them off the tennis court. Academics come first.”

Tennis continues to grow in popularity, according to the Lowcountry Youth Tennis Association, which is a nonprofit charity dedicated to bringing health and the character-building benefits of tennis to local children.

The association’s Tri-County Elementary and Middle School League fielded a record 163 teams this spring, including eight teams representing the Daniel Island School in grades K through 8.

“Word has gotten out, tennis has become one of those sports where first-time players want to be part of the team,” Tia Husa said, who is coaching a Daniel Island team for the third consecutive year.

“Whether you play singles or doubles, you’re working hard on your own game, but you’re still playing as a team.”

Husa said the league goes beyond just hitting a ball around with family and friends. She said it also teaches kids how to score points, play matches, and work together.

“Sportsmanship is what we see and experience everywhere, and I think it’s really important that the kids have fun, but they should also support each other and cheer each other on because it’s all about teamwork.”

The Credit One Charleston Open, seeing the benefits of cultivating young tennis fans, is giving students in the Tri-County League free tickets to bring their parents or other family members to the tournament to watch the pros compete.

“It’s great to see all these amazing tennis players,” Husa said. “After watching a couple matches, you want to go out on the courts and try some topspin or serve a little faster, so they’re definitely good role models.”