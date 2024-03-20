Jurisdictional Jigsaw

Sometimes having a Charleston address can be a bit misleading.

Just ask those who worked on the recent campaign for Charleston’s new mayor William Cogswell.

According to the city’s new director of communications, Deja McKnight McMillan, residents living on the Cainhoy peninsula, and in parts of West Ashley, frequently asked how they could tell if they were eligible to vote for mayor.

For those with a Charleston address in more rural areas, the answer is not always that simple.





McMillan and her team encouraged them to look at the color of their trash can – or more specifically the logo on the side.

If it was green and said “City of Charleston,” they could cast a ballot in the city election.

“It was one of the most engaging social media posts we had during the campaign,” McMillan said.

Nelliefield Plantation resident Grace Lindig had the same question about jurisdictions when she and her husband moved into their new home on the Cainhoy peninsula last fall.

“When I first moved here, I was a little bit confused,” Lindig said. “I was like, what city do I live in? For my address, you can either put Wando, South Carolina, which is an unincorporated area, or you can put Charleston.”

The Nelliefield subdivision sits in what may be considered a donut hole.

It is located in an unincorporated pocket of Berkeley County along the Clements Ferry Road corridor. It is surrounded by City of Charleston properties, but the subdivision is not officially within Charleston’s city limits.

Because Lindig and her husband do not reside in the city, they don’t receive city services and they can’t vote in the city’s municipal elections, like mayor.

It’s a similar situation for homeowners living in the Jack Primus community off Clements Ferry Road and for those who live in the Shell Ring neighborhood near Daniel Island.

It’s even caused a few residents in those neighborhoods to request an annexation of their property into Charleston city proper. Annexation is possible only if a portion of the property is already touching a city property line, Charleston planning director Robert Summerfield said.

On the Cainhoy peninsula, there are only small pockets of properties solely under Berkeley County jurisdiction.

Between 2012 and 2021, about 24 residents living in unincorporated Cainhoy properties annexed into the city, according to data from the City of Charleston.

“Up in this area, (annexation requests) are generally few and far between,” Summerfield said, “because the lion’s share of the area has already been annexed.”

Most of Nelliefield, and other communities like it in the 29492 or 29450 zip codes, are served by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the Cainhoy Rural Fire Department, Berkeley County EMS, and Carolina Waste or other providers for garbage collection.

Water and sewer is provided by the Charleston Water System, same as in the City of Charleston, but Lindig says they pay slightly higher rates because they are not within city limits.

“But I will say if we were in the City of Charleston, our taxes would be higher,” she said. “So, it’s kind of like either higher water bills or higher taxes.”

Based on 2023 data provided by Berkeley County, property taxes on a home valued at $500,000 and taxed at the 4% owner-occupied rate would be about $3,210 for a city of Charleston resident living in the county, versus $2,039 for a resident living in unincorporated Berkeley County. (See the full breakdown in the chart on page 19.)

GROWTH FACTORS

The Cainhoy peninsula has been growing rapidly over the past decade with the population nearly doubling between 2010 and 2020, according to demographic data from the City of Charleston.

By 2025, it is estimated more than 19,000 people will call the area home, and by 2030 the number could hit 23,000, making it one of the fastest growing residential enclaves in the region.

“We anticipate that population growth within the Cainhoy peninsula will continue to increase within the next 10 years as entitled projects and other infill sites, within unincorporated Berkeley County and the City of Charleston, build out,” said Berkeley County Planning and Zoning Director Alison Simmons.

And with growth, comes an increased need for public services.

Due to the different jurisdictions on the Cainhoy peninsula, many agencies share responsibilities to ensure citizens’ needs are being met across the board.

ANSWERING THE CALL

When it comes to law enforcement, EMS and fire services in the region, a tag team approach ensures the job gets done.

Charleston city residents get law enforcement and fire services from the Charleston police and fire departments, but emergency medical services for both city and unincorporated county residents come from Berkeley County EMS units housed at both the Daniel Island substation and a station on Cainhoy Road.

Berkeley County EMS Director Chief Michael Shirey said no matter where they live, and no matter what the emergency, residents will get a team-centered response thanks to a computer-assisted dispatch system that tracks the GPS location of all ambulances and trucks.

“It basically just pings all the ambulances that are available and determines which one’s the closest and sends it,” Shirey said.

“We have contingency plans in place in case we can’t get there in a timely manner,” he said. “(And) to help us fill gaps when they occur.”

Shirey said the same is true for fire services.

Different jurisdictions assist each other when needed, to make sure each call is handled quickly with the most available resources possible.

“In that area just off of Daniel Island, you’re gonna get the Cainhoy Fire Department, you’re gonna get the City of Charleston Fire Department, you might get even Huger coming,” Shirey said.

“You might even get North Charleston based upon the type of mutual aid agreements and automatic aid agreements that exist between fire departments. So quite a bit has gone into place to make sure that they always get the right number of personnel and apparatus needed, for whatever the emergency is.”

Another helping factor is dispatchers who are well aware of the different jurisdictions in the area and route calls accordingly.

“It’s all taken care of through consolidated dispatch,” said Charleston Police public information officer Sgt. Anthony Gibson.

“It’s gonna depend on which (cell) tower you’re pinging off (when you call 911). Certain towers will go to Berkeley County, and some will go to (Charleston County) dispatch. It adds a step if you’re trying to get to the other one, however, we’re fortunate that both of those talk together regularly,” he said.

Charleston police officers based at Team 5 on Daniel Island cover most of the Cainhoy peninsula, from Daniel Island to past Highway 41, providing 24/7 coverage 365 days a year with a crew of some two dozen officers.

Gibson said in 2023, Team 5 responded to more than 18,000 calls for service and 274 of those calls were assisting another agency.

Joining forces to help citizens get what they need, when they need it, is a crucial part of the job, he said.

“It’s non-negotiable. If you can’t work together, there’s no way that the job will get done,” Gibson said. “Public safety is a shared responsibility. It’s not just gonna be police. It’s not just the sheriff’s department, EMS, or fire; it’s literally everybody, including the residents, working together.”