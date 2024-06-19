Just peachy!

Rodger Winn knew he had something special when he collected his first small harvest of lemon cling peaches in June 2023.

“The moment has arrived,” he posted on his Facebook page, along with several photos of the plump yellow clingstone fruit. “Only nine peaches for me, two for the squirrels, and one for Bella, my blue tick beagle, who found one on the ground and brought it to me. The taste is exquisite. The aroma fills the kitchen.”

And with that, the Little Mountain, South Carolina, heirloom farmer went down in history as one of the first in the state to bring back a Colonial-era peach with deep Lowcountry roots.





At the time, Winn knew of the fruit’s origins in Charleston in the 1700s, but he didn’t know the woman credited with growing the first crop here had a Daniel Island connection.

Planting the seeds

According to a recent Charleston Magazine article entitled “The Peach Buzz: Get Ready For The Season’s Bounty With A Bushel Of Recipes,” by David Shields and Marion Sullivan, Martha Daniell Logan first cultivated the lemon cling peach in the Holy City with seeds she imported from England.

The daughter of Daniel Island namesake Robert Daniell, Logan likely grew up on the island and later moved to downtown Charleston, where she operated a successful nursery and seed business prior to the Revolutionary War. A gentleman by the name of Robert Kennedy reportedly visited Charleston in 1788 and took one of Logan’s lemon cling peaches back to his home state of New York. He later had a noted pomologist propagate the peach at his nursery.

Made famous for their juicy and flavorful taste, the highly-desired peaches soon found their way to Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello estate and orchards all across the country.

By the 1800s, lemon clings were the standard in a beloved brandy-infused peach dessert in Colonial America – and ultimately, would become the most popular canned peach in the country. But sometime in the late 19th century, the lemon cling disappeared from Lowcountry farms and markets.

Carrie Larson, board chair for Slow Food Charleston, has some theories on what may have led to its departure.

“I kind of have pinned in my mind that truck farming was where the story or narrative changed,” Larson said. “It’s not a very shelf-stable product. It’s very thin-skinned, and bruises really easily. So it was sort of cast aside… for varietals that were a bit more sturdy, that could be picked less ripe and transported.”

Home Grown

Rodger Winn and a team of commercial and community growers, education and research partners, and others are working to restore Charleston’s signature fruit in South Carolina through the “Lemon Cling Peach Project,” an effort founded by Slow Food Charleston in 2017.

Delayed initially by poor weather conditions, and later by the COVID-19 pandemic, the project officially launched in 2021 with the distribution of 150 trees of Lovell rootstock grown from seed and grafted with buds from a lemon cling in Monticello’s South Orchard.

“It’s been a passion project for us since day one!” said Larson. “With so many curveballs, and misadventures…we are just so thrilled seeing this project having grown some legs of its own – knowing that these trees are out in the wild!”

Last year was the first year that the trees Winn received generated fruit, and he is hopeful this year’s crop will be even more robust.

“Thomas Jefferson loved this fruit, so he maintained it, and that’s a clone of the original tree,” he said, pointing to one of his lemon cling peach trees. “You just keep rejuvenating it. I knew it was special. That’s why I wanted it – because of the South Carolina connection.”

Today, Winn is grafting new trees to share from his orchard.

“And that’s the purpose,” he said. “We want to get this back out into the hands of growers, get it back out on the market.”

Robert McCombs and Katie Bell of the Charleston Parks Conservancy are also eager to share the historic peaches once considered almost extinct.

Their organization was among those that received trees from Slow Food Charleston several years ago, and they are now growing lemon clings in a brand new first-in-the-state public “Food Forest” in West Ashley – just about six miles from where Martha Daniell Logan first planted them in the 18th century. The site, known as Mulberry Park, will eventually serve as a neighborhood garden where community members can come pick and take a variety of fruits and vegetables, including the heirloom lemon cling, at no charge.

“The idea behind this was, one it was a large enough park to do something like this, but two, it really would provide food access to a neighborhood that has low access to healthy, quality food,” said Bell, who serves as the CPC’s director of programs.

On a May visit to the park, Bell and McCombs observed the lemon clings showing signs of good progress after being planted last year.

“They have new buds all over them!” Bell exclaimed. “You can even feel how pliable they are… They’re very healthy!”

Choosing to grow the lemon clings, as opposed to a regular peach variety, was important to CPC.

“We wanted to expose people to heirloom crops,” Bell continued. “It’s very important for us to expose the cultural diversity within the plant material.”

“And a lot of heirloom stuff is going to be a lot hardier than a lot of our modern (plantings),” added McCombs, a certified arborist and horticultural manager for CPC.

The Mulberry Park Food Forest will also include an educational component, so that those who use it can learn about how to care for plants, particularly heirloom varieties like the lemon cling.

“A lot of our food preservation history is lost when generations are not taught how to preserve food,” Bell said. “And so, one of the main courses that we’re going to be teaching is when all the citrus comes in at one time, what do you do with it so you don’t lose it? We’re going to be…teaching people how to be stewards of their own park space, and that they can come help water and they can take ownership of it.”

“And that’s kind of why the lemon cling is going to be such a cool thing, because it was such a notoriously good, canned peach, that made such good desserts,” McCombs added. “So that will be really exciting to see!”

A fruitful harvest

So far, the Lemon Cling Peach Project has been deemed a triumph, noted Larson, with about 100 trees statewide growing at the moment.

“It’ll be interesting to see how it shakes out,” she said. “But I would say that overall, we see this project as a huge success! The goal was to bring those back to the market – and a peach that has such rich historical context. We would love to see future generations have access to it.”

The importance of the effort is not lost on Larson, or any of the other participants involved.

“It feels really significant,” Larson added. “Because we are in a chapter, not only in our society but globally, of losing biodiverse foods and varietals every day. And to be reintroducing something that had such specific and localized history in our community… and then also broadening the conversation, feels like volunteer hours very, very well spent.”

All those taking part in the project are excited to welcome the lemon cling peaches home. Surely, Martha Daniell Logan, a trailblazing botanist in her day, would be proud to see the fruits of her labor carrying on.