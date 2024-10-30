Kick off the season at the Daniel Island Holiday Market

For the fourth year in a row, local Daniel Island and area artisans will be offering some of the hottest holiday items in town during the Holiday Market at the Daniel Island Recreation Center.

Get a headstart on seasonal shopping by stopping in for some festive fun on Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Event organizer, artist, and Daniel Island resident Mollie Vardell says this year, with 35 local vendors – the most ever – there is literally something for everyone.

“The gift options for holiday shopping are the star of the show. There are multiple jewelry artists, gorgeous clothing, scarves, and purses along with home goods, linens and lamps, plus whimsical holiday Santas and floral bouquets. There are local artists, including stained glass and acrylic artisans. Candles, herbals, toffee, and tote bags will be available. Plus, plenty of doglover and children’s items. New this year is a Santa’s sleeping potion for children.”

Although the market is bigger and will have more items this year, one thing that hasn’t changed is the location.

“The Daniel Island Recreation Center is an amazing venue both inside and out. The staff is amazing, and the parking is plentiful,” Vardell said.

Random Acts of Kindness, a nonprofit organization founded on Daniel Island, will be the beneficiary of the money raised by the raffle.

“The 50/50 raffle is very popular because the tickets are only $10 and at the end of the day, one lucky winner will get half of the total raised with the other half going to the charity,” Vardell said.

The organization works closely with the community providing support to underprivileged individuals. Since its inception in 2020, they have continued to spread kindness by doing random acts throughout the Charleston tri-county area.

Treasurer Agnes Goun is excited to once again be a part of the popular market. “We have been a part of this market since the beginning and so appreciate the opportunity to share our organization’s goals and visions with the market guests.”

Vardell says the annual Holiday Market is one not to miss. “Our market was written up last year by Charleston Magazine as one of the top markets in the area. Plus, guests can feel good that they are supporting small local businesses in a hassle free setting.”

Daniel Island artist Diana Roller will be displaying a variety of handcrafted oyster items perfect for holiday gift giving. This will be her fourth year participating in the Holiday Market. “Each year we look for fresh ideas. This year we are featuring shadow boxes. We love the timing of the market and the wide variety of vendors. Early November is the perfect time to start to focus on the holidays and with the excellent selections available, it is easy to get a head start on shopping.”

To preview what the Holiday Market has to offer go to diholidaymarket.com, or follow their Instagram page @diholidaymarket. For more info on RAK, visit raklowcountry.org.