Children rolled up their sleeves and enjoyed a fun-filled morning at the Daniel Island Library during a special Kids in the Kitchen class in the Cooking with Chef Rebecca series on Dec. 9.

Families arrived eager to dive into the hands-on culinary adventure with most of the children being repeat attendees.

The free, interactive class invites children ages 3 and up to work together to create a holiday-inspired dish using simple ingredients.

“The classes fill up the registration within a week or two,” said Laurie O’Tool, Berkeley County Library System’s marketing coordinator.

“This just caught on like wildfire, and people are loving it. It is completely free, and it’s been going great.”

Since launching in September, the classes have been a popular opportunity for little ones to learn basic kitchen skills while getting hands-on experience in the baking world. The goal is to foster community connections with a shared love of cooking.

The program is led by local professional chef Rebecca Antill, a former librarian raised on an Ohio dairy farm.

Antill said she turned to culinary instruction to help bridge the gap between people and their food.

“I wanted to help others understand where food comes from and how it’s prepared,” she said. “It was amazing to see the disconnect between where food comes from and how it is prepared.”

To register for Cooking with Chef Rebecca classes and for other upcoming events, visit berkeleylibrarysc.libcal.com.