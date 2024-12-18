Home / News / Konnichiwa takes over former Clements Ferry Hardee’s

Konnichiwa takes over former Clements Ferry Hardee’s

Wed, 12/18/2024 - 10:24am admin
By: 
Emma Slaven, Emma@thedanielislandnews.com
Clements Ferry Road welcomed a new Japanese dining experience as Konnichiwa of Charleston took over the former Hardee’s location at 2490 Clements Ferry Road. 
 
The property, which has been vacant since early 2023, was purchased in September for $2.77 million, according to Berkeley County deed records.
 
Konnichiwa, a Japanese chain restaurant, already operates in West Ashley and has several locations across South Carolina. Its menu features sushi, steak, seafood, hibachi bowls, bento boxes, ramen, soup, and salad. 
 
Konnichiwa will join other Asian cuisine options in the area including Wasabi of Daniel Island, Dragon Palace Chinese Bistro, and Tokyo Express on Clements Ferry Road.
 
Konnichiwa of Charleston is open everyday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is available for dine-in or carryout.

Daniel Island Publishing

225 Seven Farms Drive
Unit 108
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

Breaking News Alerts

To sign up for breaking news email alerts, Click on the email address below and put "email alerts" in the subject line: sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here