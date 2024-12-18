Konnichiwa takes over former Clements Ferry Hardee’s

Clements Ferry Road welcomed a new Japanese dining experience as Konnichiwa of Charleston took over the former Hardee’s location at 2490 Clements Ferry Road.

The property, which has been vacant since early 2023, was purchased in September for $2.77 million, according to Berkeley County deed records.

Konnichiwa, a Japanese chain restaurant, already operates in West Ashley and has several locations across South Carolina. Its menu features sushi, steak, seafood, hibachi bowls, bento boxes, ramen, soup, and salad.

Konnichiwa will join other Asian cuisine options in the area including Wasabi of Daniel Island, Dragon Palace Chinese Bistro, and Tokyo Express on Clements Ferry Road.

Konnichiwa of Charleston is open everyday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is available for dine-in or carryout.