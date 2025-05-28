Lace up and explore the area’s best and hidden trails

Whether you’re craving a morning stroll or a scenic escape, the Daniel Island and Cainhoy area offers miles of interconnected trails linking parks, neighborhoods, and riverfront views.

With more than 25 miles of trails on Daniel Island alone and a growing network in Point Hope, there’s a route for everyone.

DANIEL ISLAND’S TRAIL SYSTEM

Daniel Island boasts 13 unique trail loops maintained by the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association. For waterfront views, try the 1.79-mile Riverfront Loop, which winds through maritime forest and boardwalks overlooking the Wando River.

“It’s like a secret garden,” said resident Katie Ross. “I love sitting on the benches and watching the egrets and sailboats pass by.”

Grove Park Loop offers a quick 0.9-mile escape along paved sidewalks and a pocket park. For a marshy adventure, Watroo Point Loop leads to a serene boardwalk with views of the Daniel Island Club golf course. Just be sure to follow trail signage to avoid golf cart paths, and enjoy the pocket parks along the trail.

Smythe Park and Pierce Park each feature loops circling their park’s green spaces. Families love the Bishop England Loop, which runs 2.18 miles behind the high school and includes dog parks, water fountains, benches, and even outdoor fitness stations.

“This is our go-to trail,” said Daniel Island mom Sara Whitmore. “My kids scooter, we stop at the library, and our dog gets a great workout too!”

Other notable loops include the 2.6-mile Island Park Loop, a paved route with access to Fallen Oak Park and the Daniel Island Club’s golf courses, and the 1.9-mile Ralston Creek Loop, which passes by the historic Alston Cemetery.

For trail newbies, a digital map with trailhead addresses is available at dicommunity.org/community/parks-trails.

POINT HOPE’S GROWING TRAIL NETWORK

Point Hope currently features approximately three miles of trails connecting neighborhoods, parks, schools, and businesses via sidewalks, which line all the streets at Point Hope.

According to Julie Dombrowski, communications director of the DI Development Company, “Point Hope’s network of trails will continue to grow as the neighborhoods grow.”

Some sections of trails will include fitness stations and other activities designed to engage residents and visitors.

“It is anticipated that Point Hope could eventually be home to approximately 70 miles of trails,” Dombrowski said.

One major project underway is the Waterline, a 2.5-mile linear park along Clements Ferry Road that will feature 10 miles of interconnected trails winding through scenic ponds, plazas, and nature trails. “This project is expected to take several years to complete,” Dombrowski noted.

HIDDEN GEMS

An informal trail behind the Nelliefield neighborhood connects residents to the Philip Simmons schools and Point Hope. While not officially developed, it’s popular for bike and golf cart travel.

Just over the Wando Bridge, Shipyard Park – the Southeast’s only waterfront baseball complex – offers riverfront walking trails, picnic areas, and a playground.

For a rustic adventure, head to the Tuxbury Horse Trail in Francis Marion National Forest. This 14-mile loop welcomes hikers, bikers, and horseback riders and winds through towering longleaf pines and diverse bird habitats. The trailhead is off Highway 41.