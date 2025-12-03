Lacrosse players act fast to prevent DI Park fire from spreading

“Not all heroes wear capes,” Taylor Chisum said.

Chisum and his Philip Simmons lacrosse teammates weren’t talking about their thrilling 7-6 overtime victory against St. James High School just hours earlier.

Instead, they spotted a fire on their way home to the Parkside community on Daniel Island – and acted fast.

The Iron Horse lacrosse players, Noah Bernal, Jude Ohlson, and Ethan and Taylor Chisum, were driving back from their game around 10 p.m. on March 3 when they noticed an unusual glow near the Daniel Island Club pool house on Island Park Drive.

“Coming off a lacrosse win in overtime, we were driving Jude home when a bright light, resembling a fire, caught our attention down the road,” Bernal said. “We pulled over to check it out and discovered a small but rapidly spreading fire. Immediately, we dialed 911.”

Taylor Chisum, who was driving, said their reaction was instinctual. “It was an immediate reaction. You could tell the fire wasn’t being controlled by anyone.”

With the back half of a pool shed on fire, Ohlson, familiar with the facility, knew hazardous chemicals were nearby.

“When we saw the fire, our group panicked,” he said. “Almost instantly, though, we all calmed down – this was not the time to be stressing out. I pulled out my phone and called the police because I knew it was the right thing to do.”

The 911 dispatcher asked basic questions to pinpoint the fire’s location. This dispatcher’s first concern? Making sure the boys were safely out of the way.

“Once the fire trucks came, Taylor rushed to move his car, while Ethan made sure no bystanders came near the fire,” Ohlson said.

When firefighters arrived, they immediately got to work on the pool house and extinguished the flames. The firefighters then took a moment to acknowledge the boys’ actions.

“They were glad we called it in because it may have gotten much worse,” Ethan Chisum said. “We weren’t ever scared really, just surprised that we were watching this fire grow and nobody else was around. I’m just glad we made the decision to stop and call 911.”

Charleston Fire Department Battalion Chief Stephen Webb praised the boys for their quick response.

“Their quick actions and decisions led to minimal damage to the property and prevented a potentially dangerous situation from becoming much worse, as there were hazardous pool chemicals onsite,” Webb said in a statement. “They stayed on scene and gave a full report – as well as mentioning they won in overtime.”

Philip Simmons lacrosse head coach Barney Ehrmann also commended his players for their composure under pressure.

“The purpose of the Philip Simmons Boys Lacrosse program is to help boys become men for others,” Ehrmann said. “After battling through an overtime victory just hours earlier, these young men could have easily stayed in celebration mode. Instead, Taylor, Ethan, Jude, and Noah demonstrated selfless courage, stepping up to ensure their community was safe. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

The four players said the experience reinforced the importance of staying calm in an emergency.

“It’s better to be cautious and call 911 than to assume everything will be okay,” Taylor Chisum said.

Bernal called it a “remarkable coincidence.”

“We had planned to turn right at the Wharf 7 roundabout, but Jude’s last-second suggestion to go straight led us directly to the fire,” he said. “It was a satisfying feeling to know we helped, especially since friends lived nearby. We realized we may have prevented the fire from spreading to the surrounding forest and homes.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but thanks to the quick thinking of the four lacrosse players, a dangerous situation was swiftly contained.

Sometimes, heroes don’t wear capes – they wear lacrosse jerseys.