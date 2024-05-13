Home / News / Lane closure at Fairchild planned for May

Lane closure at Fairchild planned for May

Mon, 05/13/2024 - 12:31pm admin

Traffic will be impacted by a lane closure at the intersection of Fairchild Street and River Landing Drive on Daniel Island beginning May 13.

The City of Charleston Department of Traffic and Transportation announced a lane closure in order to allow asphalt paving, sidewalk, and signal work on the south side of Fairchild Street at the intersection.

The lane closure began today, May 13, at 7 a.m., and will continue through 6 p.m. on May 31. The work schedule could be impacted by inclement weather. Traffic control personnel will be on-site to help direct traffic.

To learn more about city road closures, check the listings online.

Daniel Island Publishing

225 Seven Farms Drive
Unit 108
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

Breaking News Alerts

To sign up for breaking news email alerts, Click on the email address below and put "email alerts" in the subject line: sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here