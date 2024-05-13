Lane closure at Fairchild planned for May

Traffic will be impacted by a lane closure at the intersection of Fairchild Street and River Landing Drive on Daniel Island beginning May 13.

The City of Charleston Department of Traffic and Transportation announced a lane closure in order to allow asphalt paving, sidewalk, and signal work on the south side of Fairchild Street at the intersection.

The lane closure began today, May 13, at 7 a.m., and will continue through 6 p.m. on May 31. The work schedule could be impacted by inclement weather. Traffic control personnel will be on-site to help direct traffic.

To learn more about city road closures, check the listings online.