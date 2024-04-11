Last call: Polls close 7 p.m. Election Day

While record numbers have been set during the early voting period for the 2024 General Election, there’s still plenty of voters who will go to the polls on Nov. 5.

On Election Day, 59 polling locations will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. across all Berkeley County voting precincts.

If you’re worried about cutting it close, know that as long as you’re in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

To find your individual polling location, go online to the county website or visit scvotes.gov. Each location will offer curbside voting for voters ages 65 and older and/or with a disability.

In addition to the presidential race, there are several state and local seats up for reelection this election cycle. To view your sample ballot, go online.

You must have a valid ID.

Some incidents have been reported around the state of disturbances at polling locations resulting from voters being unaware of the laws regarding campaign materials, poll watchers and observers.

It’s important to know that displaying campaign material is not allowed at the polls on Election Day or during early voting, according to state law. This law applies to any visual display of campaign material including posters, pamphlets, brochures, signs, along with personal items such as buttons, hats, t-shirts, etc. Voters displaying campaign material who enter the 500-foot area around polling locations will be asked to remove, cover, or otherwise cause any campaign material not to be seen.

According to the SC Election Commission Poll Manager Handbook, state law allows poll watchers and observers to be present at polling locations. However, neither is allowed to talk directly to voters.

A poll watcher is an individual designated in writing by a political party, a partisan candidate, or a nonpartisan candidate to watch the election process inside a polling precinct. They will have an official letter from the candidate or party designating them as such and listing the precincts for which they may be assigned.

An observer is any member of the public who is not employed by an electoral board as a poll worker nor is designated by a political party or a candidate as a Poll Watcher but is permitted at the discretion of the Poll Clerk to observe election activities inside a polling place.

Those who applied for absentee ballots and received them must complete and return them to the Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office no later than 7 p.m., Nov. 5. Photo ID is required to return your ballot in person.

For all election-related information, visit scvotes.gov or the County Voter Registration and Elections Department page. You may also call 843-719-4056 or email webvre@berkeleycountysc.gov.