Last chance for property tax discount

If you bought a new home in 2024 and haven’t applied for the legal residence tax credit, there’s still time if you act now.

You have until Wednesday, Jan. 15, to apply for the 4% Special Assessment Credit for Legal Residence, Active Duty Military or Agriculture Property or file any appeals concerning 2024 values.

You will need to apply if:

You recently purchased a new home that will be your primary residence or made changes to your deed (ex. added or removed an owner, life estate, trust, an owner is deceased.)

You recently purchased or inherited property that meets the state requirement(s) for claiming the agricultural credit (i.e. at least 5 acres of timberland or 10 acres of pasture land.)

You are an active duty military member who's currently receiving the 4% Legal Residence Credit and received orders to serve away from South Carolina

To apply, visit portal.berkeleycountysc.gov . You must register for an account to begin the process, if you don’t already have one.

If you are not sure if you qualify for this credit, contact Berkeley County Real Property at 843-719-4061 or webrps@berkeleycountysc.gov; or visit the Berkeley County Administration Building at 1003 N. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.