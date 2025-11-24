Home / News / Last minute turkey recipe for last minute feast

Last minute turkey recipe for last minute feast

Mon, 11/24/2025 - 1:17pm admin
By: 
STAFF REPORT

During this season of Thanksgiving, people are focused on family, friends, and, of course, food. This honey-roasted turkey breast recipe is the perfect main dish when gathering your loved ones for a comforting meal you can feel good about.

The secret ingredient is honey.

So welcome your guests, raise a toast, and feast on all that’s made possible by honeybees, including this show-stopping honey-roasted turkey.

Discover more festive recipe ideas and where to find traceable raw honey by visiting BusyBeeHoney.com.

 

Honey-Roasted Turkey Breast

 

Servings: 8

 

1 full turkey breast (6-7 pounds), bone-in, skin-on, fully thawed

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

 

Glaze:

½ cup honey

½ cup orange juice

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3 sprigs fresh thyme

1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed

 

- Preheat the oven to 500 degrees.

- Season turkey liberally on both sides with salt and pepper; let sit at room temperature for 1 hour in a large roasting pan with a roasting rack.

 

- To make glaze: In a medium saucepan over high heat, combine honey, orange juice, mustard, vinegar, salt, pepper, thyme, and garlic. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium and simmer for 15 minutes, or until reduced by two-thirds. Remove from heat and set aside.

 

- Place the roasting pan in the center of the oven and reduce the temperature to 350 degrees.

 

- After 45 minutes, brush on a layer of glaze. Cook for 10 minutes.

 

- Brush on another layer of glaze. Cook for 10 minutes.

 

- Brush on one more layer of glaze, cooking until the internal temperature of the turkey registers 165 degrees.

- Remove from the oven and let rest for 30 minutes. Cut meat from bone, slice, and drizzle with remaining glaze before serving.

 

Provided by Family Features.

 

