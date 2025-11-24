Last minute turkey recipe for last minute feast

During this season of Thanksgiving, people are focused on family, friends, and, of course, food. This honey-roasted turkey breast recipe is the perfect main dish when gathering your loved ones for a comforting meal you can feel good about.

The secret ingredient is honey.

So welcome your guests, raise a toast, and feast on all that’s made possible by honeybees, including this show-stopping honey-roasted turkey.

Honey-Roasted Turkey Breast

Servings: 8

1 full turkey breast (6-7 pounds), bone-in, skin-on, fully thawed

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

Glaze:

½ cup honey

½ cup orange juice

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3 sprigs fresh thyme

1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed

- Preheat the oven to 500 degrees.

- Season turkey liberally on both sides with salt and pepper; let sit at room temperature for 1 hour in a large roasting pan with a roasting rack.

- To make glaze: In a medium saucepan over high heat, combine honey, orange juice, mustard, vinegar, salt, pepper, thyme, and garlic. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium and simmer for 15 minutes, or until reduced by two-thirds. Remove from heat and set aside.

- Place the roasting pan in the center of the oven and reduce the temperature to 350 degrees.

- After 45 minutes, brush on a layer of glaze. Cook for 10 minutes.

- Brush on another layer of glaze. Cook for 10 minutes.

- Brush on one more layer of glaze, cooking until the internal temperature of the turkey registers 165 degrees.

- Remove from the oven and let rest for 30 minutes. Cut meat from bone, slice, and drizzle with remaining glaze before serving.

Provided by Family Features.