From laughter to reflection, July’s best books are page-turners

A lot to unpack this month: nonfiction, fiction, serious, and comedic books. There are books for all tastes.

Don’t deprive yourself of the more sobering topics. Some really outstanding writing to enjoy and subject matter to stimulate discussion.

NONFICTION

“When the Going Was Good” by Graydon Carter. The long-time editor of Vanity Fair, with his swoop of white locks, always struck me as self-important, but I truly enjoyed his memoir. If you didn’t read the book by his personal assistant, “Dilettante” by Dana Brown, read that too for a complete description of the heyday of publishing at Condé Nast.

Then treat yourself to “Save Me the Plums” by Ruth Reichl, who was the editor at Gourmet during the same time period. Too much money being spent and not enough coming in. A timely and timeless message.

“Class Clown” by Dave Barry. Many readers may be too young to remember Barry’s syndicated newspaper column, but it was hilarious. He is now a writer behind movies, TV shows, and awards shows. His book is laugh-out-loud funny and perfect as an audiobook. Enjoy!

“Boat Baby” by Vicky Nguyen. The story of Vietnamese immigrants who brought their baby here to escape the Communist takeover. They had nothing but worked hard, saved, and grew a successful business. Vickie, too, worked hard in school and at her job in journalism to become a national correspondent. The American success story never gets old.

FICTION

“The Bright Years” by Sarah Damoff. Family saga set in Texas. For fans of “Ask Again, Yes” by Mary Beth Keane. Heartbreaking, sweet, frustrating, but ultimately a satisfying story of one family and their travails. Realistic and well-written. An outstanding debut novel.

“The Names” by Florence Knapp. This book is challenging because it deals with domestic abuse, both physical and psychological, but it was specifically noted by so many authors that I stayed with it. Knapp is a gifted writer as she follows the lives of her characters down three paths, each influenced by the name chosen for the child and the reaction of the abused wife to her situation. Invite a psychologist to your book club when you discuss this one. Lots to mull over here.

“The Doorman” by Chris Pavone. The setting is a thinly disguised Dakota in New York City, home to the ultra-rich. Pavone weaves a terrific story of the clash between cultures, ethnicities, and economic levels. “The Bonfire of the Vanities” for our time.

“The Human Scale” by Lawrence Wright. An unblinking, unbiased look at the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by an incredible writer. Goes beyond the headlines to the people involved. Pairs well with “Apeirogon” by Colum McCann, which is also deeply personal.

“Marble Hall Murders” by Anthony Horowitz. Third in a series, but you can read them each alone. Snappy, twisty British mystery with a dollop of class conflict. Great for the beach or pool.

“Twist” by Colum McCann. A journalist is researching how they repair the undersea cables that carry all our internet information. He finds himself rethinking personal connections as well.

“Vera Wong’s Guide to Snooping on a Dead Man” by Jesse Q. Sutanto. The second book starring Vera, who owns a tea shop in San Francisco but really thinks of herself as a murder investigator. Silly, funny, and entertaining. Descriptions of her cooking, which she uses to gain access to people and places, will have you drooling.

“Julie Chan is Dead” by Liann Zhang. When a twin takes over her sister’s influencer life, she finds that it is not what it looks like on social media.

