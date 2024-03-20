Laura Alberts Tasteful Options Says Goodbye, Serves Up Last Meal

Laura Alberts has been a tasteful option for residents since it served its first meal on Sept. 12, 2002.

A lot has changed on Daniel Island since that eventful day.

Change is inevitable and on March 15, Laura Alberts Tasteful Options served its last meals to longtime customers who were lucky enough to secure reservations.

The popular restaurant was a dream come true for third-generation Charleston native Laura Leppert and her daughter Karen Elsey.

From tasty take outs and delicious dinners, to creative catering and lovely lunches, Laura Alberts became an important addition to the culinary community. For more than two decades, it was a neighborhood gem keeping customers coming back.

Elsey said the one thing they will miss is the people.

“We have enjoyed serving everyone on a day-to-day (basis) from creating a favorite lunch menu item to cooking and serving in residents homes for special occasions, to hosting corporate events in the Island Park Room,” Elsey said. “Over the 22 years, no two days have been the same.”

The restaurant was always the spot for special occasions.

The staff watched families grow, often employing local kids as server assistants and Saturday dishwashers.

“We have watched families grow and have been fortunate to have catered special family celebrations,” she said. “We have enjoyed participating and supporting community events on Daniel Island and the Charleston area.”

Residents have been thankful for all the tantalizing tastes enjoyed over the last two decades.

It is a bittersweet moment for customers as many are happy to see Elsey move on to her well-deserved retirement, but sad to see Laura Alberts close.

Diana Bell and her husband, Bernie, have been customers of the local eatery for more than a decade.

“Karen Elsey and her team have catered many of our parties, and our guests have always enjoyed anything provided by Laura Alberts,” Diana Bell said. “Bernie and I love Karen and will miss seeing her. We are happy that she and Bobby can retire and spend more time with their children, grandchildren, friends, and their beautiful horses.”

Susan Wright said her husband Gary never had a bad meal in the 11 years they frequented the restaurant.

“I can’t imagine the island without Laura Alberts,” she said. “Their pandemic pick-up meals were a plus for the community. You could tell who used their catering service when you arrived at a party and saw the fabulous smoked salmon tray.”

Social media pages were filled with well wishes and memories.

Laura Mitchell’s Facebook post came from the heart, highlighting the fabulous wine selection, food, and southern hospitality, and maybe more importantly, the impact Laura Alberts had on the Daniel Island community.

“Many of our kids were taught GEM (Grace Etiquette Manners) upstairs, the first wine club was ‘The Bomb’ and Dinners to Go saved so many of us week after week!” gushed Mitchell’s post.

The last day was a roller coaster ride of emotions. An interaction between server Chandler Thomason and customer Melisa Bates may have summed up the sadness.

“How are you doing today?” Thomason asked.

Bates responded, without a moment’s pause, “Horrible, it’s the last supper.”

As entrepreneurs, Elsey says the business adventure went beyond their expectations and she is grateful for all the support.

“Thanks to everyone for the memories! We had the business plan, but we couldn’t succeed without each of you! We thank you from the bottom of our heart.”