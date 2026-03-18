Leaders in the making

Four seventh-grade students at Daniel Island School have been recognized as new Maxwell Leadership Student Ambassadors through the Growing Leaders program.

Kyle DeStefano, Benton Taylor, Sara Cannon Whitley, and Evelyn Wright were recently named to the program, which recognizes students committed to leadership, service, and making a positive impact in their communities.

The Maxwell Leadership Student Ambassador program is a values-based leadership initiative for students from seventh grade through college who demonstrate a passion for leadership, problem-solving, and serving others.

Participants take part in leadership training, community service projects, and opportunities to apply leadership principles in real-world settings.

“Leadership is not about titles, positions or flowcharts. It is about one life influencing another,” founder John Maxwell said. “Today’s students are tomorrow’s leaders. We are honored to recognize this group of young leaders who are already choosing to influence others in positive ways.”

Through the program, student ambassadors work to foster positive change in their schools and communities while developing skills rooted in proven leadership principles and a peer-led, research-based approach.