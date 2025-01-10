Leaders weigh options as parking lot at DI waterfront lot slated for future development

For years, the sandy lot at the end of the Daniel Island Waterfront near the walking trails, restaurants, and splash park has been more than just an empty space; it's been a vehicle lifeline.

Whether grabbing dinner at The Kingstide, catching an acoustic set during the fall music series, or joining the crowd for Bark in the Park, residents and visitors have relied on the unofficial waterfront “parking lot” as the only convenient place to leave their cars.

But its days may be numbered.

“The parcel of land that is currently being used for parking at The Waterfront has always been slated for development, dating back to the original master plan for Daniel Island that was established in the early 1990s,” said Harriette Calder, Senior Vice President of Development for East West Partners, the lead developer of the adjacent Waterfront Daniel Island residential complex.

Not to be confused with Daniel Island’s Waterfront Park, The Waterfront Daniel Island is a 22-acre residential community of condominiums, apartments, and townhomes that sits beside the park along the Wando River.

The project is being built in phases; Phase IV, which broke ground earlier this year, includes 128 rental units in two buildings called Marin at The Waterfront. The sandy lot used for parking is not part of Phase IV, but its future remains unclear.

“At this time, there is no further information to share on potential construction or timelines for master plan development at The Waterfront Daniel Island beyond Phase IV,” Calder said. “While it will ultimately be developed as part of the community, it is currently permitted for construction use only."

That uncertainty is troubling for area residents, according to Berkeley County Councilman Jarrod Brooks, who represents Daniel Island. He said he is in active talks with the City of Charleston Mayor William Cogswell and City Councilmen Boyd Gregg and Mike Seekings to ensure that parking, or at least some form of public access, remains part of the plan.

“Everybody at the city (of Charleston) is aware of the opportunity there,” Brooks said. “They’re aware of what it could potentially mean to the waterfront of Daniel Island.”

The biggest issue? Parking.

Brooks has heard firsthand from older residents who said they would stop coming to the waterfront if they had to park blocks away. “Availability of parking and that proximity means a lot, especially to our older residents,” he said.

As far as what’s to come, Brooks said he’s heard discussions of a hotel replacing the lot, though he stressed it’s only speculation at this point. “As far as I’ve heard, it’s scheduled to be a hotel, but that’s just all hearsay.”

He laid out a few options on the table: encouraging the developer to build public parking into any new structure, or exploring whether groups like the Daniel Island Community Association or Daniel Island Park Association, or even the City of Charleston, could purchase the land to preserve access.

“Local leaders understand the importance of continued, easy access to the Daniel Island waterfront,” Brooks said. “There is alignment among city and county officials about what we'd like to see, and we are in dialogue with the developer to see what the options may be that are of mutual benefit."

If the 1.38-acre lot is developed, visitors may be forced to rely on limited spots along River Landing Drive or park a half mile away or more in other island shopping centers.

“When you show up to an event at the Waterfront, that entire lot is completely full. Between park goers, event goers, and boaters, that property means a lot to several different constituencies,” Brooks said.

Bay Sheehan, communications coordinator for the City of Charleston, said, “The city does not know of plans for future use of this space, and we have not signed off on any development plans.”

“I think it really comes down to what is the pleasure of the developer and how much they want to work with the neighborhood to preserve access.” Brooks said. “Again, there are a lot of moving parts, and they haven't quite all fallen into place yet.”