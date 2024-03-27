Legacy Irish Dance Academy is the true winner of the DI News Pigskin Pick’em

After surviving a grueling, 22-week battle against a cadre of respected and dedicated Daniel Island News football sponsors, a winner emerged to claim the 2023-2024 Pigskin Pick’em trophy, victorious only by the slimmest of margins.

Garret McNally, owner of Mac’s Daniel Island, is this year’s Pigskin Pick’em Sponsor Champion.

McNally won the coveted title that spanned from the first snap of the NFL season to the last touchdown pass at this year’s Super Bowl.

“Surprised? Absolutely!” McNally said. “I had a lot of fun looking each week to see the rankings.”

McNally picked 171 games correctly throughout the year, winning the VIP title by just one game over second-place winner Edie Coupe of Daniel Island Real Estate, and by two games over third-place winner Gabe Jolly of Carolina One Real Estate.

“I went from last place to first throughout the season,” McNally said. “So I guess my advice is to never give up.”

In addition to bragging rights, The Daniel Island News will donate $500 to McNally’s charity of choice.

McNally selected the Legacy Irish Dance Academy, a Lowcountry-based dance studio for students wanting to learn the ins and outs of Irish step dancing.

“I chose Legacy Irish Dance Academy because both of our sons dance with the school, and we know firsthand the good work they do in building confidence and character in the kids,” McNally said.

“I wanted to support them and thank them for their dedication to our children.”

In operation for 20 years around the Charleston area, Legacy owner Abbey Wood said the academy trains students how to perform, whether it’s for fun or competition.

Wood said it’s important her students work together and inspire each other, while learning the culture and history behind Irish dancing.

“We have a mantra that shows ‘Legacy Love’ in all we do,” Wood said. “The school works on positive reinforcement and friendships to motivate dancers.”

The Irish dance students performed at this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade downtown and also at ArtFest in Mount Pleasan’s Towne Center on March 23.

Academy students also took their fast feet and quick steps to Dallas, Texas, and competed at the Southern Region Oireachtas, a regional championship, last December.

Wood said it’s all about coaching young talent.

“The instructor’s goal is to find each child’s strengths and help them learn about hard work, cooperation, and what it takes to win AND lose,” she said.

“(Our instructors) say, ‘We don’t just want to make great dancers; we want to make great people.’”

McNally said the $500 donation will help the school’s parent association raise funds to coordinate future student performances within the community and beyond.

The Daniel Island News thanks all of this year’s Pick’em sponsors and the thousands of online readers who participated in the weekly game.

In addition to this year’s top three, the final sponsor standings included a fourth-place finish by Colby Hollified of Daniel Island Ferry, fifth place by Phil Bowman of the DI News, sixth place by Chris Mingledorff and Michael Patterson of Mingledorff & Patterson, seventh place by Nancy Crick of Carolina One Real Estate, and eighth place by Ashley Severance of Atlantic Properties.